Leigh Wood vs Mauricio Lara: Full Results, Highlights, Play-by-play Analysis

Leigh Wood and Mauricio Lara clash today in a battle for Wood’s WBA featherweight title. Both men are aggressors by nature, Join us for live coverage of the main event and results throughout the night.

Wood (26-2, 16KOs) comes in on the back of one of the most spectacular victories of last year, as he came from behind to knock Michael Conlan clean out of the ring last April. Lara, meanwhile, burst onto the scene when he put a heavy beating on hometown favourite Josh Warrington in 2021, and he’s hoping to repeat the trick here.

The card will be available on DAZN. Coverage starts at 2PM ET (7PM GMT), with main event ringwalks expected at about 5:50 PM (10.50 GMT), but keep an eye out here for changes to that.

If you’re interested in the early prelims, DAZN often air a before-the-bell show on youtube, but announcement of that and which fights are on it usually doesn’t happen till quite late, so keep an eye on DAZN boxing’s twitter and youtube accounts should you be interested.

Main Event Play-by-play

Results

WBA World Featherweight title: Leigh Wood vs. Mauricio Lara

British super-lightweight title: Dalton Smith vs. Billy Allington

Lightweight: Gary Cully vs. Wilfredo Flores

Crusierweight: Cheavon Clarke vs. Israel Duffus

Super-bantamweight Gamal Yafai vs. Diego Alberto Ruiz; Super bantamweight

Middleweight: Aaron Bowen vs. Mathieu Gomes

Light middleweight: Junaid Boston vs. Peter Kramer

Super middleweight: Kieron Conway vs. Jorge Silva

Super lightweight: Sam Maxwell vs. Shaun Cooper