Video: Diego Sanchez bloodied up by former boxing champ, loses doctor stoppage at BKFC Knucklemania 3

The co-main of BKFC Knucklemania 3 saw former WBA champion boxer Austin Trout spoil the bare knuckle debut of Albuquerque’s own Diego Sanchez with a fourth round TKO.

Sanchez was particularly game across the first-two rounds. He was blitzing in with combos, and doing his best work with Trout on the ropes. Don’t get me wrong, he was still getting pieced up, but he was prepared for combat. The third act is really where Trout started to pull away, finding wild success with his jab and superior head movement.

The biggest blow of the bout came in the fourth frame when Sanchez was caught overextended, and Trout circled out to deliver a marvelous left hand. Sanchez stood up and made the 10-count, but the end was near. Trout unloaded a few more straights, further bloodying the face of Diego. That’s when the referee stepped in to have Sanchez checked on by the doctor. That’s where the fight was stopped.

Check out Tim Burke’s play-by-play of Austin Trout stopping Diego Sanchez:

Round 4 - Trout with a right hook. Sanchez with a hook to the body. He brings pressure but Trout drops him with a counter! Sanchez is up quick, but he’s bloodied up. Trout is setting up big shots with the jab. They trade combos. Trout with his hands down. Sanchez digs a hook. Huge combo from Trout and Sanchez backs off. Trout is just toying with him now. Sanchez is bleeding like crazy, and even Trout asks them to check it. The old crimson mask. The cut appears to be in his hairline , but they’re stopping the fight regardless. Oh his eyebrow is busted open too. It was pretty one-sided anyway.

Austin Trout defeated Diego Sanchez via TKO (cut), 1:44 of round 4

Is a meeting between Luis Palomino and Austin Trout next? #KnuckleMania3 pic.twitter.com/xIheEoTTWj — FITE (@FiteTV) February 18, 2023

Here comes the UFC legend, Diego Sanchez.



He's ready for his BKFC debut. #KnuckleMania3 pic.twitter.com/5pevkgrnr9 — FITE (@FiteTV) February 18, 2023

Here comes the former WBA Jr. Middleweight World Champ, Austin Trout. #KnuckleMania3 pic.twitter.com/qsLJ16wkOp — FITE (@FiteTV) February 18, 2023