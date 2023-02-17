Video: Charisa Sigala badly breaks leg at BKFC Knucklemania 3, tries to ‘fix’ it and stand back up

Gruesome moments are a dime a dozen in bare knuckle boxing, but it’s rare that we see a fighter break a leg in a combat sport where only punches are permitted — and are only allowed to score above the waist. However, we witnessed a rare and unfortunate occasion at BKFC Knucklemania 3 when Charisa Sigala suffered a nasty leg break in her match with Jayme Hinshaw.

Hinshaw wobbled Sigala early on, and never really gave her a chance to recover. A perfect overhand right from Hinshaw got through unobstructed, and sent Sigala plummeting to the canvas. If getting knocked down wasn’t bad enough, Sigala’s right leg got trapped under the deadweight of her body falling, causing her leg to break. It reminded me of when Cro Cop got Cro Cop’d by Gabriel Gonzaga back in the day.

Sigala seemed like she wanted to get up, but her leg had other plans, so the referee ended the contest right there. There’s no official word on the condition of Charisa, but hopefully the freak injury doesn’t keep her down for long.

Check out Tim Burke’s play-by-play of Charisa Sigala breaking her leg against Jayme Hinshaw:

Round 1 - They trade right off the bat. Sigala jabbing. Hinshaw with a counter right that staggers Sigala. A couple shots later, she’s down. She seems to have a leg injury. She tried to get up and went right back down, pointing to her leg. Which looks messed up. Yuck. That’s it folks.

Jayme Hinshaw defeated Charisa Sigala via KO, :38 of round 1

An injury will not allow Charisa Sigala to get back up! #KnuckleMania3 pic.twitter.com/ZFHxod2OJp — FITE (@FiteTV) February 18, 2023

ICYMI: Charisa Sigala tried to reset her foot to get back up but the damage was too much for her to continue.#KnuckleMania3 is LIVE on #FITE | Only $9.99 | No subscription required pic.twitter.com/MPshXI3IyP — FITE (@FiteTV) February 18, 2023