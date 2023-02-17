Twitter reacts to Greg Hardy’s upset KO loss at BKFC Knucklemania 3

Greg Hardy suffered a brutal KO loss to Josh Watson at BKFC: Knucklemania 3 this past Friday.

In his first Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC) appearance, the former UFC fighter was stunned by Watson after he was sent to the canvas by a left hand in the second round of their fight. After the ‘Prince of War’ failed to answer the standing 10-count, referee dan Miragliotta waved it off, giving ‘Stay Down’ the biggest win of his BKFC career.

Here is how Twitter reacted to Hardy’s loss:

What a Knockout!!! Josh Watson knocks out Greg Hardy in the start of round number 2! @bareknucklefc #Knucklemania3 — bjpenndotcom (@bjpenndotcom) February 18, 2023

Greg Hardy just got SLEPT badly — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) February 18, 2023

Josh Watson get's it done with a 2nd RD KO over @GregHardyJr pic.twitter.com/Md81RUN4kF — Bare Knuckle FC (@bareknucklefc) February 18, 2023

Josh Warson out here doing the Lord's work... https://t.co/dj69lHotcV — Chris Curtis The Action Man (@Actionman513) February 18, 2023