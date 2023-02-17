Twitter reacts to Greg Hardy’s upset KO loss at BKFC Knucklemania 3

Greg Hardy suffered a brutal KO loss to Josh Watson at BKFC: Knucklemania 3 this past Friday.
In his first Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC) appearance, the former UFC fighter was stunned by Watson after he was sent to the canvas by a left hand in the second round of their fight. After the ‘Prince of War’ failed to answer the standing 10-count, referee dan Miragliotta waved it off, giving ‘Stay Down’ the biggest win of his BKFC career.
Here is how Twitter reacted to Hardy’s loss:
Down goes Greg Hardy!! #KnuckleMania3 pic.twitter.com/JHF5evpoNg— FITE (@FiteTV) February 18, 2023
UPSET CITY!!! Josh Watson stops Greg Hardy! #KnuckleMania3 pic.twitter.com/qFrv28eoq7— FITE (@FiteTV) February 18, 2023
What a Knockout!!! Josh Watson knocks out Greg Hardy in the start of round number 2! @bareknucklefc #Knucklemania3— bjpenndotcom (@bjpenndotcom) February 18, 2023
Greg Hardy just got SLEPT badly— caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) February 18, 2023
Josh Watson get's it done with a 2nd RD KO over @GregHardyJr pic.twitter.com/Md81RUN4kF— Bare Knuckle FC (@bareknucklefc) February 18, 2023
Josh Warson out here doing the Lord's work... https://t.co/dj69lHotcV— Chris Curtis The Action Man (@Actionman513) February 18, 2023
