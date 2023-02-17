BKFC Knucklemania 3 live play by play, results, and discussion

Join us tonight on Bloody Elbow for results and play-by-play (main card) as Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship hosts it’s 3rd Knucklemania event at the Tingley Coliseum in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

The card is headlined by a BKFC light heavyweight title unification fight between champion Lorenzo Hunt and interim champ Mike Richman. And if you’re an MMA fan, you’ll recognize a few other other names on the card as well. Longtime UFC stalwart Diego Sanchez will make his BKFC debut again former WBA light middleweight boxing champion Austin Trout. And further down the card, former UFC fighters John Dodson and Greg Hardy will be competing as well.

The prelims will begin at 8 p.m. ET and will air on BKFC’s YouTube channel and the BKFC app. The main card airs on FITE.tv at 9 p.m. ET. FITE has slashed the price on this on this event, dropping their usual price of $29.99 down to $9.99.

Main Card

Lorenzo Hunt vs. Mike Richman (LHW title)

Diego Sanchez vs. Austin Trout

John Dodson vs. Jarod Grant

Greg Hardy vs. Josh Watson

Jayme Hinshaw vs. Charisa Sigala

Will Santiago vs. Noah Cutter

Gaston Reyno vs. D. Van Sickle

Joshua Moreno vs. Christian Torres

Chevvy Bridges vs. Kevin Croom

Prelims

Eric Dodson vs. Gene Perez

Nick Gonzalez vs. Lardy Navarro

Anthony Sanchez vs. Derek Perez