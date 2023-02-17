 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

KNOCKOUT! Watch Greg Hardy get nuked by Josh Watson at BKFC Knucklemania 3

Check out the full fight video highlights of Greg Hardy getting sparked out by Josh Watson at BKFC Knucklemania 3.

By Eddie Mercado
Greg Hardy got nuked by Josh Watson at BKFC Knucklemania 3
Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC

BKFC Knucklemania 3 provided an explosive heavyweight matchup that resulted in Josh Watson viscously knocking out Greg Hardy in the second round.

Watson was a big betting underdog here, but apparently nobody told him because he went right after Hardy. Despite being bloodied, Watson scored a huge knockdown at the end of the first round. Credit to Hardy for getting up, and he almost stole the fight between rounds when the doctor came in to look at a sizable gash around the left eye of Watson. The second stanza started and shortly after that is where Watson deployed a sinister hook that dropped Hardy like a sack of potatoes. Bare knuckle is a different animal!

Check out Tim Burke’s play-by-play of Josh Watson pantsing Greg Hardy:

Round 2 - They’re checking Watson’s cut. It looks really bad. But they’re letting him continue. I’m surprised. Watson with a counter left and Hardy is down! He’s not getting up! Watson with the big upset! He’s celebrating with blood all over him.

Josh Watson defeated Greg Hardy via KO, :19 of round 2

About the author: Eddie Mercado has covered combat sports since 2015. He covers everything from betting odds to live events and fighter interviews. He holds a 1-0 record in pro MMA and holds a purple belt in Jiu-Jitsu. (full bio)

