KNOCKOUT! Watch Greg Hardy get nuked by Josh Watson at BKFC Knucklemania 3

BKFC Knucklemania 3 provided an explosive heavyweight matchup that resulted in Josh Watson viscously knocking out Greg Hardy in the second round.

Watson was a big betting underdog here, but apparently nobody told him because he went right after Hardy. Despite being bloodied, Watson scored a huge knockdown at the end of the first round. Credit to Hardy for getting up, and he almost stole the fight between rounds when the doctor came in to look at a sizable gash around the left eye of Watson. The second stanza started and shortly after that is where Watson deployed a sinister hook that dropped Hardy like a sack of potatoes. Bare knuckle is a different animal!

Check out Tim Burke’s play-by-play of Josh Watson pantsing Greg Hardy:

Round 2 - They’re checking Watson’s cut. It looks really bad. But they’re letting him continue. I’m surprised. Watson with a counter left and Hardy is down! He’s not getting up! Watson with the big upset! He’s celebrating with blood all over him.

Josh Watson defeated Greg Hardy via KO, :19 of round 2