Live results, highlights: BKFC Knucklemania 3 with Diego Sanchez, Greg Hardy and John Dodson

Stay up to date with what’s happening tonight’s BKFC Knucklemania 3 event, which is going down from the Tingley Coliseum in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

The top of the billing will see a middleweight title fight between the champion, Lorenzo Hunt, and his challenger, Mike Richman. For the co-main event, we will see the BKFC debut of Albuquerque’s own Diego Sanchez, who will be taking on an actual professional boxer, Austin Trout. There are a couple of other UFC veterans on the docket as well, including John Dodson, who meets Jarod Grant, and Greg Hardy, who faces Josh Watson.

The main card is scheduled to begin at 9:00pm ET, and can be seen on FITE.tv. Typically the PPV cost is $29.99, but FITE is offering up Knucklemania 3 for a third of the price at $9.99. The preliminary bouts begin at 8:00pm ET and can be streamed on BKFC’s YouTube channel, and/or on the BKFC app.

Main card (9 p.m. ET on FITE.tv):

Lorenzo Hunt vs. Mike Richman

Diego Sanchez vs. Austin Trout

Will Santiago vs. Noah Cutter

Jayme Hinshaw vs. Charisa Sigala

Joshua Moreno vs. Christian Torres

Chevvy Bridges vs. Kevin Croom

John Dodson vs. Jarod Grant

Greg Hardy vs. Josh Watson

Gaston Reyno vs. D. Van Sickle

Prelims (8 p.m. ET on YouTube/BKFC App):

Eric Dodson vs. Gene Perez

Anthony Sanchez vs. Derek Perez