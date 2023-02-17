Live results, highlights: BKFC Knucklemania 3 with Diego Sanchez, Greg Hardy and John Dodson

Stay up to date with what’s happening tonight’s BKFC Knucklemania 3 event, which is going down from the Tingley Coliseum in Albuquerque, New Mexico.
The top of the billing will see a middleweight title fight between the champion, Lorenzo Hunt, and his challenger, Mike Richman. For the co-main event, we will see the BKFC debut of Albuquerque’s own Diego Sanchez, who will be taking on an actual professional boxer, Austin Trout. There are a couple of other UFC veterans on the docket as well, including John Dodson, who meets Jarod Grant, and Greg Hardy, who faces Josh Watson.
The main card is scheduled to begin at 9:00pm ET, and can be seen on FITE.tv. Typically the PPV cost is $29.99, but FITE is offering up Knucklemania 3 for a third of the price at $9.99. The preliminary bouts begin at 8:00pm ET and can be streamed on BKFC’s YouTube channel, and/or on the BKFC app.
Main card (9 p.m. ET on FITE.tv):
Lorenzo Hunt vs. Mike Richman
Diego Sanchez vs. Austin Trout
Will Santiago vs. Noah Cutter
Jayme Hinshaw vs. Charisa Sigala
Joshua Moreno vs. Christian Torres
Chevvy Bridges vs. Kevin Croom
John Dodson vs. Jarod Grant
Greg Hardy vs. Josh Watson
Gaston Reyno vs. D. Van Sickle
Prelims (8 p.m. ET on YouTube/BKFC App):
Eric Dodson vs. Gene Perez
Anthony Sanchez vs. Derek Perez
