Welcome to The Level Change Podcast, our combat sports themed variety show hosted by Stephie Haynes and Victor Rodriguez. The show features the news of the week, fight card breakdowns and analysis, a roundup of regional promotions’ cards and fights; and whatever else we decide is important enough or entertaining enough to bring to your ears.
EPISODE 226
- Erectile dysfunction latest side effect of weight cutting
https://twitter.com/bloodyelbow/status/1626036328767815683?s=46&t=hOuDqUiRkG4Hsxj_We7vlQ
- More on Islam’s alleged IV
https://www.bloodyelbow.com/2023/2/16/23601986/volkanovskis-coach-cant-reliably-say-makhachev-cheated-but-something-was-going-on-ufc-284-mma-news
https://twitter.com/arielhelwani/status/1626232030311890948
- Volkanovski retains P4P ranking
https://www.bloodyelbow.com/2023/2/14/23600287/ufc-fighter-rankings-alexander-volkanovski-still-tops-p4p-list-rodriguez-284-mma-news
- McGregor accuser suffers second incident of property damage
https://www.bloodyelbow.com/2023/2/16/23602578/conor-mcgregor-assault-accusers-home-targeted-again
- Power Slap contestant tests positive for cocaine
https://www.mmafighting.com/2023/2/15/23601404/power-slap-competitor-jon-kennedy-receives-9-month-suspension-after-testing-positive-for-cocaine
- Belal reveals Khamzat’s move to Middleweight is looking more concrete, says Colby is turning him down
https://www.bloodyelbow.com/2023/2/15/23601226/i-dont-know-whats-happening-with-him-belal-muhammad-colby-covington-keeps-turning-him-down-mma-news
Follow our Twitter accounts: Stephie Haynes and Victor Rodriguez and our show account The Level Change Podcast.
Note: We got so sidetracked with all the salacious headlines, we forgot to make our picks for this weekend’s card. We all 3 picked Jim Miller but Mookie picked Erin Blanchfield, while Victor and I stuck with Jessica Andrade.
