Welcome to The Level Change Podcast, our combat sports themed variety show hosted by Stephie Haynes and Victor Rodriguez. The show features the news of the week, fight card breakdowns and analysis, a roundup of regional promotions’ cards and fights; and whatever else we decide is important enough or entertaining enough to bring to your ears.

EPISODE 226

Erectile dysfunction latest side effect of weight cutting

https://twitter.com/bloodyelbow/status/1626036328767815683?s=46&t=hOuDqUiRkG4Hsxj_We7vlQ

https://twitter.com/bloodyelbow/status/1626036328767815683?s=46&t=hOuDqUiRkG4Hsxj_We7vlQ More on Islam’s alleged IV

https://www.bloodyelbow.com/2023/2/16/23601986/volkanovskis-coach-cant-reliably-say-makhachev-cheated-but-something-was-going-on-ufc-284-mma-news

https://twitter.com/arielhelwani/status/1626232030311890948

Volkanovski retains P4P ranking

https://www.bloodyelbow.com/2023/2/14/23600287/ufc-fighter-rankings-alexander-volkanovski-still-tops-p4p-list-rodriguez-284-mma-news

https://www.bloodyelbow.com/2023/2/14/23600287/ufc-fighter-rankings-alexander-volkanovski-still-tops-p4p-list-rodriguez-284-mma-news McGregor accuser suffers second incident of property damage

https://www.bloodyelbow.com/2023/2/16/23602578/conor-mcgregor-assault-accusers-home-targeted-again

https://www.bloodyelbow.com/2023/2/16/23602578/conor-mcgregor-assault-accusers-home-targeted-again Power Slap contestant tests positive for cocaine

https://www.mmafighting.com/2023/2/15/23601404/power-slap-competitor-jon-kennedy-receives-9-month-suspension-after-testing-positive-for-cocaine

https://www.mmafighting.com/2023/2/15/23601404/power-slap-competitor-jon-kennedy-receives-9-month-suspension-after-testing-positive-for-cocaine Belal reveals Khamzat’s move to Middleweight is looking more concrete, says Colby is turning him down

https://www.bloodyelbow.com/2023/2/15/23601226/i-dont-know-whats-happening-with-him-belal-muhammad-colby-covington-keeps-turning-him-down-mma-news

Follow our Twitter accounts: Stephie Haynes and Victor Rodriguez and our show account The Level Change Podcast.

Note: We got so sidetracked with all the salacious headlines, we forgot to make our picks for this weekend’s card. We all 3 picked Jim Miller but Mookie picked Erin Blanchfield, while Victor and I stuck with Jessica Andrade.

If you enjoy our variety of shows, please give us a shout out in the comments here on Bloody Elbow, and give us a “like”, share & subscribe on your BE Presents Podcast platform of choice: YouTube, SoundCloud, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music, Audible, iHeartRadio, Spotify, Stitcher, TuneIn, OverCast, PocketCasts, Castro, Castbox, Player FM, Podcast Republic & ThisMMALife. Follow your favorite ‘Bloody Elbow Presents’ hosts on your preferred apps, such as: Downcast, PodCruncher, iCatcher!, Castaway 2, BeyondPod (Android), & more in the App Store! For previous episodes, check out our playlists on any of our BE Presents channels.