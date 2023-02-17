 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

The Level Change Podcast 226: Erectile Dysfunction, Cocaine & Illegal IVs

Episode 226 discussion: Hernandez talks ED side effect with weight cutting, Power Slap contestant suspended for cocaine, more from the Makhachev IV allegations

By Stephie Haynes
EPISODE 226

https://twitter.com/arielhelwani/status/1626232030311890948

Note: We got so sidetracked with all the salacious headlines, we forgot to make our picks for this weekend’s card. We all 3 picked Jim Miller but Mookie picked Erin Blanchfield, while Victor and I stuck with Jessica Andrade.

