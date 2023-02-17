BKFC Knucklemania 3 live stream

BKFC’s Knucklemania 3 is on tap for Friday night with a BKFC light heavyweight title unification bout and a slew of recognizable faces from UFC rosters of old. Most notable among those is original The Ultimate Fighter winner Diego Sanchez.

Sanchez will be making his bare knuckle boxing debut when he takes on former WBA (regular) light middleweight champion Austin Trout. There’s also Greg Hardy making his bare knuckle debut opposite 1-1 BKFC fighter Josh Watson.

You can watch the main card of BKFC Knucklemania 3 right here, via FITE.tv. The event is on sale for $9.99 (down from the usual price of $29.99).

Full fight card

Main card (9 p.m. ET on FITE.tv)

Lorenzo Hunt vs. Mike Richman

Diego Sanchez vs. Austin Trout

Will Santiago vs. Noah Cutter

Jayme Hinshaw vs. Charisa Sigala

Joshua Moreno vs. Christian Torres

Chevvy Bridges vs. Kevin Croom

John Dodson vs. Jarod Grant

Greg Hardy vs. Josh Watson

Gaston Reyno vs. D. Van Sickle

Prelims (8 p.m. ET on YouTube/BKFC App)