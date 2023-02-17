BKFC Knucklemania 3 live stream

BKFC’s Knucklemania 3 is on tap for Friday night with a BKFC light heavyweight title unification bout and a slew of recognizable faces from UFC rosters of old. Most notable among those is original The Ultimate Fighter winner Diego Sanchez.
Sanchez will be making his bare knuckle boxing debut when he takes on former WBA (regular) light middleweight champion Austin Trout. There’s also Greg Hardy making his bare knuckle debut opposite 1-1 BKFC fighter Josh Watson.
You can watch the main card of BKFC Knucklemania 3 right here, via FITE.tv. The event is on sale for $9.99 (down from the usual price of $29.99).
Full fight card
Main card (9 p.m. ET on FITE.tv)
- Lorenzo Hunt vs. Mike Richman
- Diego Sanchez vs. Austin Trout
- Will Santiago vs. Noah Cutter
- Jayme Hinshaw vs. Charisa Sigala
- Joshua Moreno vs. Christian Torres
- Chevvy Bridges vs. Kevin Croom
- John Dodson vs. Jarod Grant
- Greg Hardy vs. Josh Watson
- Gaston Reyno vs. D. Van Sickle
Prelims (8 p.m. ET on YouTube/BKFC App)
- Eric Dodson vs. Gene Perez
- Anthony Sanchez vs. Derek Perez
