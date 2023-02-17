UFC Vegas 69 weigh-in live stream

The UFC is back in Vegas this weekend with a card headlined by a former champion. There’s also Jim Miller. It’s a really thin card.

This event was supposed to feature Marlon Vera vs. Cory Sandhagen in the main event. However, that got rescheduled leading to the promotion of Taila Santos vs. Erin Blanchfield. But with Santos falling out of that fight, Jessica Andrade has stepped in to save the show.

Miller headlines the prelim card (why, I don’t know), where he faces Alexander Hernandez. Other fights of note include Ovince Saint Preux vs. Philipe Lins (a fight that was cancelled and rescheduled two times prior) and 23-0 Khusein Askhabov vs. Jammall Emmers.

For this snakebit card to go ahead as planned, all fighters will need to make it through the weigh-in process unscathed.

The official weigh-ins will begin at 12 p.m. ET. You can see the results below.

Full results

Main card (7 p.m. ET on ESPN+)

Flyweight: Jessica Andrade vs. Erin Blanchfield

Light heavyweight: Zac Pauga vs. Jordan Wright

Heavyweight: Josh Parisian vs. Jamal Pogues

Light heavyweight: William Knight vs. Marcin Prachnio

Prelim card (4 p.m. ET on ESPN+))