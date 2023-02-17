UFC Vegas 69: Andrade vs. Blanchfield preview - Is it too much, too soon for the Cold Blooded one?

There’s no way around it: UFC Vegas 69 is a bad card.

That said, it also has one of the most intriguing Fighty Night main events that I can remember in quite some time. Former strawweight champion Jessica Andrade agreed to step in for an injured Taila Santos about a week before the event. She didn’t ask to make the fight a catchweight. She didn’t ask for the fight to be limited to three rounds. She just accepted the fight against Erin Blanchfield as is. Does Andrade know something we don’t? Or is it just overconfidence? Then again, Andrade is as scary of an opponent as there is in women’s MMA. Does Blanchfield know something we don’t? Plus, what are the stakes of this contest? The lack of definitive answers with regards to anything in this contest makes me very interested in this contest, even if the rest of the card is lacking.

Jessica Andrade vs. Erin Blanchfield, Women’s Flyweight

Let it be said that Andrade is one of the all-time badasses in MMA. Not just women’s MMA, MMA in general. I know there’s a lot of people who are jumping all over her as the pick in this contest given her name recognition in comparison to Blanchfield, but this is a risky contest for her. The gain for her in beating Blanchfield is minimal, especially if Andrade continues to eyeball Weili Zhang for the strawweight title. Is her goal just to eliminate anyone who might be circling the champions in both the strawweight and flyweight divisions? I think it’s fair to question the intelligence of taking this fight, but I will never question her guts. Flat out, she’s a badass.

Though I stated those who tend to do minimal homework are going to jump all over Andrade off the back, there’s plenty of reason to believe she’s still the right pick if we’ve dug into the contest. Given her unique nature, she’s difficult to prepare for on a full camp. Blanchfield had a week. With a bowling ball frame, Andrade presents a small target to pursue. She also has an unnaturally deep gas tank, pursuing her opponent with nonstop pressure from bell to bell. Only the toughest have been able to withstand her barrage of punches, but they usually have more than their share of wear at the end of their fight. Just ask Lauren Murphy about it.

However, there are limitations to Andrade’s attack as well. It’s been proven that a technician can outpoint her. Joanna Jedrzejczyk and Rose Namajunas were able to largely keep her on the outside and piece her up with kicks and jabs. Granted, while Blanchfield’s striking is developing, it is nowhere near the levels of Jedrzejczyk and Namajunas. Not even having a greater reach than either of those ladies is likely to prove beneficial to Blanchfield. Anyone remember how Andrade made that a moot point against Katlyn Chookagian? Blanchfield looks the part on the feet, but she doesn’t have the feel needed to pick apart the eternally aggressive Andrade.

What Blanchfield does have on her side is the grappling to make Andrade look a fool... provided she can get the fight to the mat. At the tender age of 23, a reasonable case could be made that Blanchfield is the best pure grappler in the division. A supreme technician with a nifty combination of physicality and athleticism, Blanchfield has proven to be dominant when she can put her opponent on their back. Doing that has been a bit of a mixed bag, but Blanchfield’s wrestling is much further along than her striking.

Given how easily Valentina Shevchenko dismantled Andrade just two years ago, it isn’t impossible to see Blanchfield having the same type of success. After all, Blanchfield secured her last victory with the same type of crucifix stoppage on Molly McCann that Shevchenko used to stop Andrade. On the flip side, there’s those of us who remember Blanchfield struggling on the feet with JJ Aldrich. Aldrich is an underrated technician, but she doesn’t come close to matching the power and aggression of Andrade. Andrade isn’t a bum on the mat, but it’s difficult for me to see winning the mat battle outside of securing a club and sub.

I’ve been a huge backer of Blanchfield. I firmly believe she’s going to be a champion someday. However, I can’t help but wonder if this would be too much, too soon. Put this fight together two or three years from now and I’m picking Blanchfield without hesitation. As it is, going from fighting the likes of Aldrich and McCann to Andrade is a HUGE step up. I’m not convinced she’s ready for it. However, I also sense a degree of overconfidence in Andrade. Taking a fight with a methodical tactician like Blanchfield without any concessions less than a month after her last fight? Andrade absolutely can win this, but that’s a big ask. I have no confidence picking either way. I’ll put money where my mouth is with regards to how much I’ve been hyping Blanchfield and pick her, but I’m only declaring it a bump in the road if Andrade gets the win. Blanchfield via submission of RD3