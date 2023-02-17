Bare Knuckle FC Knuckle Mania 3 preview, weigh-in video

Bare Knuckle FC returns with one of the most stacked events in the promotion’s history, packed to the brim with recognizable talent and a somewhat odd—yet very intense—couple of feature fights

Former UFC staple Diego Sanchez will be making his bare knuckle debut against former pro boxing champ Austin Trout. Sanchez has mostly been known for his well-rounded game and grappling—as well as his intensity and cardio—it’s worth wondering how he’ll fare in a fisticuffs-only affair. How will Trout adapt to not wearing gloves and against such an energetic competitor? We’re gonna find out, and it might get messy.

The main attraction of the night, however, is a light heavyweight title fight between Lorenzo Hunt and former Bellator talent Mike Richman. Richman is getting his shot at Hunt’s BKFC title belt.

Another UFC vet further down on the undercard, where John Dodson returns to 125lbs to meet Jarod Grant. This will be Dodson’s first fight since defeating Hideo Tokoro in December at RIZIN 40, and his first bare knuckle fight since defeating fellow UFC alum Ryan Benoit last August.

Former NFL and UFC talent Greg Hardy will also be on the card, as he meets Josh Watson at heavyweight (where else?), while mainstays Jayme Hinshaw and Charisa Sigala clash in the lone women’s bout of the evening.

Here are the weigh-ins for the event:

And a featurette setting up the main event:

Full card is as follows:

Main card:

Lorenzo Hunt (185.0) vs. Mike Richman (183.8) - BKFC light heavyweight championship

Austin Trout (165.4) vs. Diego Sanchez (165.0)

John Dodson (125.0( vs. Jarod Grant (126.6)

Greg Hardy (295.6) vs. Josh Watson (282.0)

Jayme Hinshaw (115.4) vs. Charisa Sigala (115.2)

Will Santiago (174.4) vs. Noah Cutter (173.6)

Gaston “Tonga” Reyno (154.0) vs. Daniel Van Sickle (153.2)

Joshua Moreno (173.2) vs. Christian Torres (172.8)

Chevy Bridges (155.8) vs. Kevin Croom, (155.4)

Prelims:

Eric Dodson (144.4) vs. Gene Perez (142.4)

Nick Gonzalez (144.2) vs. Sito Navarro (142.8)

Anthony Sanchez (135.2) vs. Derek Perez (134.4)

Bare Knuckle FC: Knuckle Mania 3 takes place this Friday night starting at 7:00pm EST with the prelims airing free on YouTube. The full event will be available for purchase on YouTube as well, and also available on Fite.TV.