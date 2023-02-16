BKFC Knucklemania 3 start time, ppv price, how to stream, full fight card

BKFC is hosting their third annual Knucklemania event this Friday in Albuquerque, NM. The card is headlined by a BKFC light heavyweight title unification fight between champion Lorenzo Hunt and interim champ Mike Richman. However, more might be interested in the undercard, which includes a few names that would be very familiar to MMA, and specifically UFC, fans.
Among the former UFC fighters on the card are TUF 1 winner Diego Sanchez, who fights Austin Trout, and Greg Hardy, who takes on Josh Watson.
How To Watch
This event goes down on Friday, February 17 at the Tingley Coliseum in Albuquerque, NM. Tickets are available here.
The prelims will begin at 8 p.m. ET and will air on BKFC’s YouTube channel and the BKFC app.
The main card airs on FITE.tv at 9 p.m. ET. FITE has slashed the price on this on this event, dropping their usual price of $29.99 down to $9.99.
Full fight card
Main card (9 p.m. ET on FITE.tv)
- Lorenzo Hunt vs. Mike Richman
- Diego Sanchez vs. Austin Trout
- Will Santiago vs. Noah Cutter
- Jayme Hinshaw vs. Charisa Sigala
- Joshua Moreno vs. Christian Torres
- Chevvy Bridges vs. Kevin Croom
- John Dodson vs. Jarod Grant
- Greg Hardy vs. Josh Watson
- Gaston Reyno vs. D. Van Sickle
Prelims (8 p.m. ET on YouTube/BKFC App)
- Eric Dodson vs. Gene Perez
- Anthony Sanchez vs. Derek Perez
