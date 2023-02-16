BKFC Knucklemania 3 start time, ppv price, how to stream, full fight card

BKFC is hosting their third annual Knucklemania event this Friday in Albuquerque, NM. The card is headlined by a BKFC light heavyweight title unification fight between champion Lorenzo Hunt and interim champ Mike Richman. However, more might be interested in the undercard, which includes a few names that would be very familiar to MMA, and specifically UFC, fans.

Among the former UFC fighters on the card are TUF 1 winner Diego Sanchez, who fights Austin Trout, and Greg Hardy, who takes on Josh Watson.

How To Watch

This event goes down on Friday, February 17 at the Tingley Coliseum in Albuquerque, NM. Tickets are available here.

The prelims will begin at 8 p.m. ET and will air on BKFC’s YouTube channel and the BKFC app.

The main card airs on FITE.tv at 9 p.m. ET. FITE has slashed the price on this on this event, dropping their usual price of $29.99 down to $9.99.

Live Stream

Full fight card

Main card (9 p.m. ET on FITE.tv)

Lorenzo Hunt vs. Mike Richman

Diego Sanchez vs. Austin Trout

Will Santiago vs. Noah Cutter

Jayme Hinshaw vs. Charisa Sigala

Joshua Moreno vs. Christian Torres

Chevvy Bridges vs. Kevin Croom

John Dodson vs. Jarod Grant

Greg Hardy vs. Josh Watson

Gaston Reyno vs. D. Van Sickle

Prelims (8 p.m. ET on YouTube/BKFC App)