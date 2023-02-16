Conor McGregor assault accuser’s home targeted, again

The Irish Mirror reports that a 40-year-old woman, who has claimed she was assaulted by Conor McGregor, has had her home attacked by vandals, for the second time. That outlet reports that Irish police are investigating an incident from earlier this week where a brick was thrown through the woman’s window.

The woman, who lives in the Drimnagh area of Dublin, had her car set on fire on January 19. That blaze occurred outside the same residence that was targeted this week.

The earlier incident came soon after the woman filed a formal statement with Irish police accusing McGregor of attacking her on a yacht in Ibiza, Spain last July. The woman claimed she was on the yacht to celebrate McGregor’s birthday party, but after a night of drinking the former UFC champion began to berate her and then physically assault her. The woman claimed she jumped out of the yacht to escape the alleged assault and sustained a broken arm in the process.

That complaint was forwarded to Spanish police, who have now opened an investigation into the incident. Spain’s authorities had previously decided not to pursue an investigation into McGregor after the woman initially declined to provide them with a formal statement.

Through his spokesperson, Karen Kessler, McGregor has denied any wrongdoing with regards to the alleged yacht incident. “Mr. McGregor is steadfast in his denial of all the accusations made by a guest on his boat,” she said.

McGregor has been out of action since 2021, when he lost two fights to Dustin Poirier. The first was a TKO via punches. The second was a TKO via injury, after McGregor’s leg was broken during the fight.

Since then McGregor has been involved in a number of controversies outside of the cage, including a scuffle with recording artist Machine Gun Kelly and an alleged assault on an Italian DJ.

Does McGregor have a fight booked?

Conor McGregor is expected to coach opposite Michael Chandler on a new season of The Ultimate Fighter, which is due to be released in May, 2023. It is expected McGregor will then fight Chandler at a date to be determined.