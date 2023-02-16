‘I never expected justice’ - Makhachev blames Volkanovski’s P4P rank on ‘attitude’ against Russians

UFC 284’s headliner was a battle between the top two pound-for-pound fighters, Alexander Volkanovski and Islam Makhachev. Makhachev ended up winning via decision, and he expected to claim the top spot.

Tuesday rolled around and lo and behold, the smaller Volkanovski is still at number one. Makhachev was asked about these developments in his return to Russia, and this is what he had to say:

“About the rankings, I never expected justice and still don’t. Because we saw on the example of our other fighters: Ankalaev, Petr Yan. Saw the attitude towards us, always,” Makhachev said.

“The main thing (is) I flew 13,000 kilometers there, defeated their champion. They raised my hand, and with a raised hand confidently with a belt, flew home.”

With a close and competitive fight, some would argue that Volkanovski should’ve been the rightful winner, while others also see why Makhachev was awarded the victory.

The two fighters are also looking at a possible rematch since Volkanovski isn’t planning on defending his featherweight title any time soon.