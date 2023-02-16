It’s really kind of the UFC to rent out the Octagon to KOTC this week. The main event represents a big step up for Erin Blanchfield, taking on former strawweight champ Jéssica Andrade. Everything after that is filler.

For those looking to dive deeper into a card that feels as though it’s all just undercard, check out the Prelims Vivi below.

Here’s a look at the UFC Vegas 69 fight card, as it stood at the time of recording:

ESPN+ MAIN CARD | 7pm/4pm ET&PT

Jessica Andrade vs. Erin Blanchfield — Picks, Both: Andrade | At 8:14, Odds 20:32

Zac Pauga vs. Jordan Wright — Picks, Zane: Pauga, Connor: Wright | At 22:35, Odds 29:48

Josh Parisian vs. Jamal Pogues — Picks, Zane: Parisian, Connor: Pogues | At 32:46, Odds 41:47

William Knight vs. Marcin Prachnio — Picks, Both: Prachnio | At 43:04, Odds 50:16

Jim Miller vs. Alexander Hernandez — Picks, Both: Miller | At 50:53, Odds 1:05:16

ESPN+ PRELIMS | 4pm/1pm ET&PT

Nazim Sadykhov vs. Evan Elder — Picks, Both: Sadykhov

Lina Lansberg vs. Mayra Bueno Silva — Picks, Both: Bueno Silva

Jamal Emmers vs. Khusein Askhabov — Picks, Both: Askhabov

Ovince St. Preux vs. Philipe Lins — Picks, Both: Lins

AJ Fletcher vs. Themba Gorimbo — Picks, Both: Fletcher

Juancamilo Ronders vs. Clayton Carpenter — Picks, Both: Carpenter

For those of you following the picks made on the show, we started tracking them with the July 13th, 2020 Vivisection shows for UFC Fight Island 1: ‘Kattar vs. Ige’. So far, here are the overall standings:

For our last event, UFC 284 ‘Makhachev vs. Volkanovski’:

Zane picked 10/13 for 77% and Connor also picked 10/13 for 77%

Overall stats from UFC Fight Island 1 in July, 2020, through UFC 283 in Jan, 2023:

Zane went 835/1293 for 64.6% and Connor went 790/1293 for 61.1%

2023 Stats:

Zane is 35/51 for 69% and Connor is 36/51 for 71%

2022 Stats:

Zane went 330/505 for 65% and Connor went 312/505 for 62%

2021 Stats:

Zane went 305/493 for 65% and Connor went 285/493 for 59%

July-Dec 2020 Stats:

Zane went 164/244 for 67% and Connor went 157/244 for 64%

