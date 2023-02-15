‘I’m one of the best wrestlers in the world’ — Kevin Lee ready to outwrestle the UFC welterweight division

Kevin Lee has set some lofty goals for himself ahead of his UFC return.

After re-signing with the promotion following his release over a year ago, the ‘Motown Phenom’ revealed he would permanently move from lightweight to welterweight. Though 0-2 at that weight in the UFC, Lee told TMZ Sports this stint would be different, especially since he expects to go on a run that could include a potential fight against reigning UFC champion Leon Edwards.

“In two years, people won’t even remember I was a lightweight,” said Lee. “I can win that welterweight strap. Leon Edwards got it right now. I can outwrestle that man and win that strap so, I’m chasing that title now.”

As for the rest of the weight class, Lee feels confident he can outwrestle them too.

“Hands down, I’m one of the best wrestlers in the world,” said Lee. “That really can’t even be disputed. Anybody that I’ve fought against, I’m taking them down, and I’m controlling them, and you don’t see that against a lot of the top welterweights.

“These guys are good wrestlers, but how does Khamzat [Chimaev] do when somebody is trying to take him down?,” continued Lee. “How does Colby [Covington] do when somebody’s trying to take him down? And I feel like I pose a lot of those questions, and my style matches up against a lot of those guys. I’m faster, I’m just as explosive, I’m just as strong, and I got the technique to back it up. I think it’s gonna solve a lot of cardio issues. It’s gonna be great for my career.”

Lee expressed interest in returning at UFC 287, the upcoming pay-per-view event scheduled for April 8 at the Miami-Dade Arena. He has yet to reveal a potential opponent, but if it were up to him, Lee would fight Colby Covington.

“Let’s fight,” said Lee. “Let’s get it in. We’ve had some back and forth for a couple of years now. It’s been some unfinished business, so now the timing is right. Don’t run away from it, don’t look to politic and [try] to take the best fight. Man, come on. Put your nuts where your mouth is and let’s go.”

About the author: Kristen King is a writer for Bloody Elbow. She has covered combat sports since 2016. (full bio)