USADA was ‘watching me ‘sh-t nonstop’ - Tyson Pedro details stomach flu before UFC 284

Tyson Pedro was apparently dealing with stomach flu ahead of UFC 284, as he revealed on social media.

By Milan Ordoñez
UFC 284: Pedro v Bukauskas Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

UFC 284 didn’t go as planned for light heavyweight Tyson Pedro. The 31-year-old City Kickboxing fighter lost to Modestas Bukauskas via unanimous decision at the prelims, snapping a two-fight win streak.

Pedro went on social media early this week to give a bit of insight into his performance. While he did give credit to Bukauskas, he revealed battling gastroenteritis (stomach flu) before the fight.

“First and foremost, I wanted to thank Modestas,” Pedro said in an Instagram video (H/T MMA Mania). “Game opponent, he took the fight on short notice and came out on top.

“I’m not taking anything away from him and I think some people may have thought that’s what I was doing by saying I had health concerns, but that’s not the case at all. He came, he beat me, and that’s the fight game.

“The night before my fight, I contracted gastro. It was extreme diarrhea and vomiting for the whole night.

“When the UFC bus came, I was still on the toilet ground vomiting and if you want to confirm it, you can ask the USADA guy who had to sit there watching me shit nonstop while he was trying to take my piss test.”

After UFC 284, Pedro’s record dropped to 9-4.

