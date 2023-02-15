Referee and judges selected for Valentina Shevchenko’s UFC 285 title fight

Valentina Shevchenko looks to make her eighth successful defense of the UFC women’s flyweight title on March 4 when she meets Alexa Grasso in the co-main event of the UFC 285-pay-per-view card.

During its monthly meeting on Wednesday, the Nevada State Athletic Commission selected Jason Herzog as the referee for the five-round fight. Also, the NSAC named Ben Cartlidge, Derek Cleary and Chris Lee as the judges for the 125-pound title scrap. Herzog will earn a $2,600 payday for his services and each of the judges will take home $2,300 for working the fight.

Shevchenko claimed the vacant UFC women’s flyweight title in December 2019 with a decision win over former UFC strawweight champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk. Shevchenko has defended her crown seven times since that victory. Her most recent title defense came in June 2022 when she scored a split-decision win over Taila Santos at UFC 275.

Grasso enters her matchup opposite Shevchenko as the No. 5 fighter on the official UFC women’s flyweight rankings. Grasso is on a four-fight winning streak. Her most recent victory came in October 2022 when she defeated Viviane Araujo via unanimous decision. Grasso made her UFC flyweight debut in August 2020 with a decision win over Ji Yeon Kim. She had fought at strawweight before moving up to the 125-pound division.

UFC 285 takes place on March 4 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The main card streams on ESPN+ pay-per-view following prelims on ESPN and early prelims on ESPN+.

A heavyweight bout between former UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones and ex-interim UFC titleholder Ciryl Gane headlines the UFC 285 fight card. The vacant UFC heavyweight title is on the line during that matchup.