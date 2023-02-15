Weekly Guest Pod: A Change of Heart, Drax and My MMA Future | The Eugene S. Robinson Show Stomper!

Bloody Elbow Presents to you an MMA podcast every single day of the week with insights, news, interviews and entertainment about your sport of choice.

“Did Volk get robbed? Yes. And?” – Eugene S. Robinson 2.12.2023

Welcome to our weekly guest podcast, which fills our Wednesday Bloody Elbow Presents Podcast Network content slot. If you aren’t familiar with the show, it’s probably best described as a compelling MMA video podcast, with a smattering of social commentary & ramblings, as well as some colorful anecdotes from your host’s life... sometimes directly pertaining to combat sports, sometimes barely touching upon it – but always interesting, if you hang in there.

Check it out, you might learn something new, or find something that was said kinda worms its way into your head all week and really makes you think, or not. Shrug. We’re fans and are happy to share it with you.

The opinions expressed in this podcast are solely those of the host: Eugene S. Robinson. They do not purport to reflect the opinions or views of BloodyElbow.com , its staff, or parent companies. It is merely a guest podcast.

If you dig the show, then subscribe to eugenesrobinson.substack.com, follow Eugene on twitter @EugeneSRobinson, on Insta @MrSleep3. PAY here at his show #Patreon IF you wish: www.patreon.com/thestomper OR use pinko95014@yahoo.com for #PayPal, OR eugene-robinson-28 for #CashApp, OR PlanetOxbow for #Venmo.

Give the LIVE video broadcast of ‘The Eugene S. Robinson Show Stomper Podcast’ a “thumbs up”, subscribe on The Stomper YT page every Sunday afternoon.

OR: Give the premium video production of the show a “like” and share on The Stomper’s Facebook every Monday night.

OR: Listen to premium audio on SoundCloud, Spotify, Apple Podcasts & Apple TV, iHeartRadio, OverCast, PlayerFM, TuneIn, Stitcher, blubrry, audible, Amazon Music, PocketCasts, Castro, Castbox, Downcast, PodCruncher, iCatcher, Castaway 2, Podcast Republic, BeyondPod for Android, and more! Also, coming soon to Simplecast, Pandora, & SiriusXM

Production, videography, syndication, graphics & logos, via – June M. Williams : orijunels@gmail.com/@JuneMWilliams2 on twitter.

Your talented host is Eugene S. Robinson, author of the ‘Eugene S. Robinson Substack’, the upcoming “A Walk Across Dirty Water and Straight Into Murderer’s Row: A Memoir”, & the ‘Fight Book’, “Fight: Everything You Wanted to Know About Ass-Kicking but Were Afraid You’d Get Your Ass Kicked for Asking”, and “A Long Slow Screw”.

He hosts this ‘Eugene S. Robinson Show Stomper! Podcast’ of course, and is one of the hosts of the ‘Care/Don’t Care Podcast’, as well as a co-host on the ‘If The Shoes Fit’ socio-political podcast, & the recently released ‘Bad Boss Brief Podcast’. He is also a recurring guest of the ‘Crooklyn’s Corner Podcast’, the host & demonstrator on the ‘JJB! - Jiu Jitsu Breakdown!’ show, as well as the wildly popular host of the former ‘Knuckle Up Podcast’, which can be found in the Bloody Elbow Presents SC playlists.

He grew up in New York City, where he first understood the surreal joy of a bloody nose obtained through fighting. The 6’1”, 235lb Robinson is a practicing, black belt bjj artist, having studied boxing, kenpo karate, muay thai, & wrestling. He’s also a former bouncer, ‘98 CAAT HW Men’s Sanshou champ, 2nd place overall & 1st place divisional ‘03 CA Submission Fighting champ.

He has also worked in magazine publishing, film, & TV. His most recent writing gig was part of his duties as the former Assistant VP of Marketing Content for WONGDOODY.com, including his work on TheEndofNowhere.com/Interviews. He routinely creates freelance pieces for The New York Times, among others. Over the years he has been a literary gunslinger for publications including GQ, REVOLVER Magazine, Real Fighter, Gladiator, TheWire Magazine, Grapple Wrestling Magazine, Vice Magazine, Hustler Magazine, Mac|Life, SF Weekly, LA Weekly, Corporate Computing, PC Gamer, Decibel, and ALTA Magazine, among many others. He has also been Editor-in-Chief of CODE Magazine, and EQ Magazine.

Eugene is also the vocalist & front man for the alt metal band: OXBOW, a rock group-cum-fight club, whose most recent album, ‘Love’s Holiday’, will be released this year with Ipecac Records. The band has achieved a substantial international cult following, still conducting European Tours. Some of his music is in the intro & outro of this ‘Show Stomper’ pod, as well as in the custom video of the show, airing on both his Stompville fb & BloodyElbow YT pages; there is a 1 min snippet he owns from #Stigmata. He was also a founding member of the band, Whipping Boy prior to branching out into #OXBOW & Buñuel. He can be found on numerous recordings, having performed a wide variety of musical collaborations over the years.

On film & TV he’s appeared in Leonard Part 6 with Bill Cosby, NBC’s Midnight Caller, ABC’s The King of Love, MTV’s Liquid Television’s #LasApasionadas, and commercials — most notably one directed by Gus Van Sant for Miller Genuine Draft.

Above all else, he is the adoring, devoted father of four incredible young ladies, and an outstanding spouse to his lovely wife. They currently reside near the Stanford, California area, with exciting future plans to reside off the coast of Spain.

For more on Eugene visit his wiki here .