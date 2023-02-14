UFC fighter rankings: Alexander Volkanovski still tops P4P list

While UFC 284 featured one of the most technically proficient fights ever between the top two P4P fighters in the promotion, not much changed in terms of the rankings.

Alex Volkanovski came up just short in the main event, dropping a close decision to Islam Makhachev that a lot of people think he actually won. He didn’t get his hand raised, but his efforts a division up led the rankings panel in the number one spot on the pound-for-pound list - which is the right call for me.

Other than that, Yair Rodriguez is now the interim featherweight champion and likely has a date with Volk next. Jack Della Maddalena made the rankings list for the fights time. And...not much else.

Here’s a look at the changes this week.

Men’s P4P - Volk still on top, Makhachev is still at two. Jon Jones moved up a spot to ten now that he has a fight booked, bumping Jiri Prochazka to 11. Max Holloway re-enters at 15.

Heavyweight - Serghei Spivac and Alexander Volkov flip-flopped the seven and eight spots. Marcin Tybura is up one to 11, bumping Derrick Lewis to 12.

Light Heavyweight - Ryan Spann moved up into a tie for the eight spot with Volkan Oezdemir.

Middleweight - No changes.

Welterweight - Neil Magny rises one to 12, dropping Michael Chiesa to 13. Della Maddalena enters the rankings for the first time at 14 following another big win. Michel Pereira is down one to 15.

Lightweight - No changes.

Featherweight - New interim champ. That bumps Holloway to the two spot.

Bantamweight - No changes.

Flyweight - No changes.

Women’s P4P - No changes.

Women’s Bantamweight - No changes.

Women’s Flyweight - No changes.

Women’s Strawweight - No changes.