Matt Brown gearing up for return bout with Court McGee at UFC event on May 13th

After sitting on the sidelines for over a year, longtime welterweight action fighter Matt Brown will be returning to competition against fellow veteran Court McGee at a UFC event scheduled for May 13th.

It was on a recent episode of The Fighter vs. The Writer that the 23-19 Brown announced this matchup. As first transcribed by MMAFighting, ‘The Immortal’ had this to say, “Coming back, I’m going to smash some faces. Court, he’s a great guy, I’ve hung out with him before. Great competitor. We both have similar backgrounds in some respects. We both overdosed. He’s really embraced that. So I’ve got a lot of respect for the guy but I’m ready to go in there and smash his f—king face in with my elbow.”

It seems like just yesterday that is was 2008 and we were watching Brown endure season seven of The Ultimate FIghter reality show. Now here we are 15 years later, Matt has a promotional record of 16-13, and the 42-year-old scrapper is still plugging away. Brown was last spotted inside of the Octagon back in March of 2023, where he lost a close split decision to the ever-game Bryan Barberena.

Ready to get back in there, Matt mentioned that he could have returned to action against a younger lion, but instead opted for what he perceives to be a more difficult challenge — a fellow old salt in the 21-11 Court McGee.

“With this specific one they offered me two guys,” Brown revealed. “They offered me a younger guy and then they offered Court and they said basically you can pick whichever one and I went for Court. I kind of played that card this time and to be honest, I think the younger guy may have been an easier fight. But that was the card I played this time so we’ll see what happens.”

McGee has won two of his last three fights, but is coming off of a nasty knockout loss to Jeremiah Wells last June. Court got his foot in the door with the UFC by winning The Ultimate Fighter Season 11 in 2010. He went on to post up a promotional record of 10-10, with his most notable win being a split decision over a welterweight version of Robert Whittaker.

The May 13th UFC Fight Night card will be headlined by ranked light heavyweights as the #5 rated Anthony Smith tangles with the #7 rated Johnny Walker. The only other bout revealed on the docket thus far is a women’s bantamweight tilt between Jessica-Rose Clark and Tainara Lisboa. Stay tuned as more details become available!