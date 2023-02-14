Makhachev ‘should’ve lost’ - Watch Joe Rogan’s live reaction to UFC 284 headliner

Sentiments surrounding UFC 284’s headliner fight between Islam Makhachev and Alexander Volkanovski have been divided. Makhachev was awarded the victory via unanimous decision, but a handful of people believe Volkanovski was the rightful winner.

One of those who was convinced about a wrong result is color commentator Joe Rogan, who held a Fight Companion podcast for the event alongside the usual suspects: Eddie Bravo, fellow comedian Bryan Callen, and Brendan Schaub.

Here was their live reaction during the final moments of round five, as Rogan, in particular, was convinced that the featherweight champ got the job done (H/T MMA Mania).

“Volkanovski is the f—ng double champ. 100 percent,” Rogan said. “What a f—ng fight. He beat him. He f—ng beat him. He beat Islam in Australia.

“Look at Makhachev. He’s so baffled. I guarantee you, Makhachev never saw that coming. Never. Never thought that the end of the fight would be him on his f–ng back.

“Look at Makhachev. He realizes now, he just f–ng lost. A hundred percent.”

But after the scorecards were read, Rogan and company were left disappointed.

“He got robbed. He got f—ng robbed,” Schaub declared.

For Rogan, Volkanovski won the fight 3-2, while acknowledging that they may have been biased since they weren’t scoring any rounds.

“In my eyes, I thought it was 3-2. Oh my god, this sucks,” he said. “Listen to the crowd. One of those scorecards was crazy.

“Bro, he lost that fight, I believe,” Rogan continued, as he asked for everyone’s take on the result. “It’s hard, we’re watching it, we’re not scoring it legitimately, but it seems like the audience agrees with us. But they’re in Australia.

“But we’re talking shit and we’re drinking. But it seemed to me like he won three rounds. We were pretty convinced.

“It’s hard, I don’t want to be disrespectful. I’m one of the biggest Islam jock-riders ever. I was saying before that he was the guy everyone’s avoiding...

“This was a high level of difficulty and I feel like he should have lost.”

Because of the debated result, both Makhachev and Volkanovski have agreed to run it back. For now, Makhachev notches his first successful title defense, which likely puts him at the top of the pound-for-pound rankings.