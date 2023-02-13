 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

UFC Vegas 69 full fight card updates

Full line-up, start-time and channel guide for UFC Vegas 69.

By Tim Bissell
Jessica Andrade at UFC 283.
Photo by Mike Roach/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

The UFC’s next event is UFC Vegas 69 on February 18, live from the APEX facility in Las Vegas, NV. The fight card is headlined by Jessica Andrade vs. Erin Blanchield in the flyweight division.

Full fight card

Main card (8 p.m. ET on ESPN+)

  • Flyweight: Jessica Andrade vs. Erin Blanchfield
  • Light heavyweight: Zac Pauga vs. Jordan Wright
  • Heavyweight: Josh Parisian vs. Jamal Pogues
  • Light heavyweight: William Knight vs. Marcin Prachnio
  • Lightweight: Alex Hernandez vs. Jim Miller

Prelim card (4 p.m. ET on ESPN+)

  • Bantamweight: Mayra Bueno Silva vs. Lina Lansberg
  • Bantamweight: Jamall Emmers vs. Khusein Askhabov
  • Light heavyweight: Philipe Lins vs. Ovince Saint Preux
  • Lightweight: Evan Elder vs. Nazim Sadykhov
  • Welterweight: A.J. Fletcher vs. Themba Takura Gorimbo
  • Flyweight: Clayton Carpenter vs. Juancamilo Ronderos

What is the next UFC card?

The next UFC card is UFC Vegas 70 on February 25. The headliner for that one is Nikita Krylov vs. Ryan Spann in the light heavyweight division.

