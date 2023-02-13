The UFC’s next event is UFC Vegas 69 on February 18, live from the APEX facility in Las Vegas, NV. The fight card is headlined by Jessica Andrade vs. Erin Blanchield in the flyweight division.

Full fight card

Main card (8 p.m. ET on ESPN+)

Flyweight: Jessica Andrade vs. Erin Blanchfield

Light heavyweight: Zac Pauga vs. Jordan Wright

Heavyweight: Josh Parisian vs. Jamal Pogues

Light heavyweight: William Knight vs. Marcin Prachnio

Lightweight: Alex Hernandez vs. Jim Miller

Prelim card (4 p.m. ET on ESPN+)

Bantamweight: Mayra Bueno Silva vs. Lina Lansberg

Bantamweight: Jamall Emmers vs. Khusein Askhabov

Light heavyweight: Philipe Lins vs. Ovince Saint Preux

Lightweight: Evan Elder vs. Nazim Sadykhov

Welterweight: A.J. Fletcher vs. Themba Takura Gorimbo

Flyweight: Clayton Carpenter vs. Juancamilo Ronderos

What is the next UFC card?

The next UFC card is UFC Vegas 70 on February 25. The headliner for that one is Nikita Krylov vs. Ryan Spann in the light heavyweight division.