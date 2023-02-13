Stats Tracker: UFC 284 delivers promotion’s first triangle choke of 2023

With the fourth UFC event—and second pay-per-view card—of 2023 behind us, the UFC has hit the 50 fight mark for the year. The main event of Saturday’s UFC 284 PPV card, where Islam Makhachev retained his UFC lightweight title with a decision win, also marked the UFC’s fourth title fight of the year—and 15th unanimous decision.

Before Makhachev and his opponent, featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski, went the five-round distance in their “Fight of the Night” bonus-winning affair, Yair Rodriguez’s claimed the interim UFC featherweight title, scoring the 12th submission of 2023 under the UFC banner.

At UFC 284, the promotion also exceeded 10,000 total strikes attempted on the year with 10,234. However, the number of significant strikes attempted so far has a ways to go before it hits five digits. That number stands at 8,542, with a landing rate of 4,239 significant strikes.

Below, take a look at all the numbers we’ll track as 2023 marches on.

The next event on the UFC schedule is UFC Vegas 69. The main event of that card, which streams on ESPN+, is a flyweight fight between Jessica Andrade and Erin Blanchfield.

Total Fights: 50

Title Fights: 4

Unanimous Decisions: 15

Split Decisions: 4

Majority Draws: 2

KOs/TKOs: 17

Submissions: 12

Opponents for 25 minutes



Partners in history forever #UFC284 pic.twitter.com/4wICW3XpTO — UFC (@ufc) February 12, 2023

Types of Finishes

Submissions

Rear Naked Choke: 7

Arm Triangle from Mount: 1

Arm Triangle on Ground: 1

Guillotine Choke After Drop to Guard: 1

Triangle Armbar from Bottom Guard: 1

Triangle Choke from Bottom Guard: 1

YAIR RODRIGUEZ BY SUBMISSION!



HE IS THE INTERIM FEATHERWEIGHT CHAMPION #UFC284 pic.twitter.com/4Uwqgvj4Dc — UFC (@ufc) February 12, 2023

Knockouts and Technical Knockouts

Punch to Head at Distance: 4

Punches to Head at Distance: 3

Elbows to Head from Mount: 2

Doctor Stoppage: 1

Flying Knee to Head: 1

Kick to Body at Distance: 1

Knees to Body at Distance: 1

Punches to Head from Back Control: 1

Punches to Head from Guard: 1

Punches to Head in Clinch: 1

Punches to Body at Distance: 1

JUSTIN TAFA IS BAAAAAAD MAN @Justin_Tafa with the knockout in one minute! #UFC284 pic.twitter.com/oKbVGQKfvT — UFC (@ufc) February 12, 2023

Fights by Weight Division

Heavyweight: 4

Light heavyweight: 7

Middleweight: 4

Welterweight: 5

Lightweight: 7

Featherweight: 8

Women’s Featherweight: 1

Bantamweight: 5

Women’s bantamweight: 1

Flyweight: 6

Women’s Flyweight: 1

Women’s strawweight: 1

UFC Stat Totals in 2023

Total Knockdowns Landed: 17

Total Submission Attempts: 28

Total Reversals: 9

Total Significant Strikes Attempted: 8.542

Total Significant Strikes Landed: 4,239

Total Significant Head Strikes Attempted: 6,572

Total Significant Head Strikes Landed: 2,657

Total Significant Body Strikes Attempted: 1,259

Total Significant Body Strikes Landed: 974

Total Significant Leg Strikes Attempted: 711

Total Significant Leg Strikes Landed: 608

Total Significant Distance Strikes Attempted: 7,497

Total Significant Distance Strikes Landed: 3,425

Total Significant Clinch Strikes Attempted: 599

Total Significant Clinch Strikes Landed: 445

Total Significant Ground Strikes Attempted: 446

Total Significant Ground Strikes Landed: 360

Total Strikes Attempted: 10,234

Total Strikes Landed: 5,685

Total Takedowns Attempted: 274

Total Takedowns Landed: 91

That makes it 4-0 in the UFC, ALL FINISHES for Jack Della Maddalena #UFC284 pic.twitter.com/jODHStIHV0 — UFC (@ufc) February 12, 2023

Memorable Fight Stats in 2023

Shortest Three-Round Fight: Rinya Nakamura KOs Toshiomi Kazama at 0:33 of Round 1 via punch to head at distance at UFC Vegas 68.

Latest Finish in a Three-Round Fight: HyunSung Park submits SeungGuk Choi via rear-naked choke at 3:11 of Round 3 at UFC Vegas 68.

Most Takedowns Landed: Serghei Spivac lands six of eight takedown attempts on Derrick Lewis at UFC Vegas 68 and Jimmy Crute lands six of 12 takedown attempts on Alonzo Menifield.

Most Submission Attempts: HyunSung Park three submission attempts against SeungGuk Choi at UFC Vegas 68 and Jimmy Crute three submission attempts against Alonzo Menifield.

Most Knockdowns Landed: Rinya Nakamura scores two knockdown on Toshiomi Kazama at UFC Vegas 68 and Alonzo Menifield. scores two knockdown on Jimmy Crute.

Most Significant Strikes Landed in a Three-Round Fight: Jessica Andrade lands 231 of 369 significant strike attempts in unanimous decision win over Lauren Murphy.

Shutouts: Serghei Spivac prevents Derrick Lewis from landing any strikes or takedowns during their UFC Vegas 68 main event fight.

New UFC records in 2023

Jamahal Hill lands 232 significant strikes in a UFC light heavyweight fight for a new UFC LHW single-fight record. Hill defeated Glover Teixeira to by unanimous decision to win the UFC light heavyweight title.

Jessica Andrade lands 231 significant strikes in a UFC women’s flyweight fight for a new UFC women’s flyweight record. Andrade defeated Lauren Murphy via unanimous decision.

Jessica Andrade tied Amanda Nunes for most wins in women’s UFC history with her 15th victory with the promotion.

Stats via UFC Stats