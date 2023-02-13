Jack Della Maddalena calls for guaranteed ‘banger’ with Vicente Luque

Rising welterweight prospect, Jack Della Maddalena, pulled off a sensational first round club & sub victory over Randy Brown this past weekend at UFC 284 — and the 14-2 knockout artist already has another name in mind for his next outing.

JDM made quick work of Brown. He dropped him with a set of right hooks on the inside, and then smashed down with a few ground strikes before sinking the rear-naked choke. The whole thing didn’t even last for half of a round, and earned Jack a well-deserved performance bonus.

After stopping Brown, JDM joined the desk on ESPN’s post-fight show and mentioned how the UFC’s #9 ranked 170-pounder, Vicente Luque, is not currently booked. Della Maddalena also spoke on how that bout would ‘be a banger,’ and I think everyone and their mothers will cosign on that.

When discussing what’s next, Della Maddalena stated, “I think Vicente Luque doesn’t have a fight. I think that would be a banger.”

Della Maddalena lost his first two professional bouts, but overcame those early hiccups to reel off 14 dubs in a row. What’s even more incredible than that is the fact that 13 of those 14 matches didn’t even make it to the third round, including all-four of his UFC matches.

Honestly, this callout of Vicente is just as brilliant as his club & sub of Randy Brown. JDM is currently unranked, so getting booked with Luque would be an huge opportunity to fast track himself into the top-10. Not only that, but Luque is someone who loves to stand and bang, and that sort of style could easily play right into the hands of Della Maddalena.