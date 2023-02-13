Share All sharing options for: UFC Vegas 69: ‘Andrade vs. Blanchfield’ previews, predictions, coverage, odds, more

Bloody Elbow presents its fight week coverage for yet another fight night event from the APEX center: UFC Vegas 69, formerly featuring Taila Santos vs. Erin Blanchfield. The card goes down on Saturday, February 18th, from Las Vegas, Nevada.

In our main event we get a flyweight contender clash that will now see No. 10 ranked Jéssica ‘Bate Estaca’ Andrade taking on No. 9 ranked ‘Cold Blooded’ Erin Blanchfield.

The co-main features a Heavyweight scrap between ‘The Ripper’ Zac Pauga and ‘The Beverly Hills Ninja’ Jordan Wright. This card also brings us what’s sure to be an exciting brawl featuring Welterweights Jim ‘A-10’ Miller and Alexander ‘The Great Ape’ Hernandez.

UFC Vegas 69’s main card of four bouts airs live on ESPN+, with a start time of 7/4PM ETPT, which are preceded by seven Prelim bouts also on ESPN+ at 5/2PM ETPT. Odds for this 11-bout card at: DraftKings Sportsbook.