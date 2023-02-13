UFC 284 Reactions & UFC Vegas 69 Picks | Care/Don’t Care Podcast

It’s time for another one of our infamous and patented Care/Don’t Care Podcasts, with your talent: the astounding Eugene S. Robinson, author of the ‘Eugene S. Robinson Substack’, the upcoming “A Walk Across Dirty Water and Straight Into Murderer’s Row: A Memoir”, & the ‘Fight Book’, “Fight: Everything You Wanted to Know About Ass-Kicking But Were Afraid You’d Get Your Ass Kicked for Asking”, host of ‘The Eugene S. Robinson Show Stomper! Podcast’, and co-host of the ‘If The Shoes Fit Podcast’, as well as the recently released ‘Bad Boss Brief Podcast’. He is joined by his co-hort, the indubitable John S. Nash, our chief financials columnist and host of our brand new ‘Hey Not the Face! Podcast’, co-host of our ‘Show Money Podcast’, & he is also one of the co-hosts of the ‘If The Shoes Fit Podcast’. Our trio is moderated by the insightful Stephie Haynes, of Bloody Elbow’s ‘The Level Change Podcast’, & the ‘Crooklyn’s Corner Podcast’.

The format of the show:

Review the prior weeks’ ‘Cares’ while offering up reactions to bouts from that event.

Announce each fight on the upcoming card, quickly commenting on which fights are “HOT”, and which fights are “NOT” – by indicating if they care about the bout or not. (This is based on several criteria, including relevancy to the sport as a whole).

This format of “Caring” or “Not Caring” about each bout is geared to our listeners who consider themselves to be “Casual MMA Fans”. We endeavor to steer you toward fights which affect rankings, title contention, possess significant meaning, or are sure to be “must see tv” exciting fights; therefore saving you the tedium of watching every fight on every card – or perhaps missing out on something you might have otherwise skipped.

UFC 284 REACTIONS —

Here’s a look at what transpired...

This 13-bout card saw five exciting three round finishes, two thrilling KO/TKO’s, four sweet subs, and seven hard-fought decisions - one split, & one majority draw. Post-Fight BONUS Awards included — POTN: Jack Della Maddalena & Yair Rodriguez. FOTN: Makhachev vs. Volkanovski.

Official UFC 284 Scorecards

ESPN+ PPV CARD | SAT. FEB. 11/SUN. FEB. 12

At 8:04 — 13. UFC LW Championship Bout: Islam Makhachev (24-1) DEF. Alexander Volkanovski (25-2) — via unanimous decision (48-47, 48-47, 49-46)

At 17:55 — 12. UFC Interim FW Championship Bout: Yair Rodriguez (15-3) DEF. Josh Emmett (18-3) — via submission (triangle choke) at 4:19 of Round 2

At 20:27 — 11. Jack Della Maddalena (14-2) DEF. Randy Brown (16-5) — via submission (rear-naked choke) at 2:13 of Round 1

At 25:12 — 10. Justin Tafa (6-3) DEF. Parker Porter (13-8) — via KO (left hand) at 1:06 of Round 1

At 25:45 — 9. Jimmy Crute (12-3-1) vs. Alonzo Menifield (13-3-1) — Fight to A Majority Draw (29-27, 28-28, 28-28)

ESPN/ESPN+ FEATURED PRELIMS

At 28:46 — 8. Modestas Bukauskas (14-5) DEF. Tyson Pedro (9-4) — via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)

At 28:56 — 7. Joshua Culibao (11-1) DEF. Melsik Baghdasaryan (7-2) — via submission (rear-naked choke) at 2:02 of Round 2

At 29:36 — 6. Kleydson Rodrigues (8-2) DEF. Shannon Ross (13-7) — via TKO (strikes) at 0:59 of Round 1

At 29:50 — 5. Jamie Mullarkey (16-5) DEF. Francisco Prado (11-1) — via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

At 29:58 — 4. Jack Jenkins (11-2) DEF. Don Shainis (12-5) — via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

At 6:42 & 30:05 — 3. Loma Lookboonmee (8-3) DEF. Elise Reed (6-3) — via submission (rear-naked choke) at 0:44 of Round 2

At 30:10 — 2. Blake Bilder (8-0) DEF. Shane Young (13-7) — via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

At 30:15 — 1. Elves Brener (14-3) DEF. Zubaira Tukhugov (20-6) — via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 30-27)

Be sure to follow The 6th Round Post-Fight Show Crew. You can find Zane - @TheZaneSimon & Eddie - @TheEddieMercado; and follow @BloodyElbow on twitter as well, for all the latest in MMA happenings.

At this point in the show we offer you our ‘disclaimer’, then our trio will go about predicting the UFC Fight Night bout sheet from the bottom up, wrapping up the C/DC quick-picks portion of the show with the Main Event. This UFC on ESPN+ event will take place from the APEX Facility, Las Vegas, Nevada, on Saturday, February 18th., 2023.

Here’s a look at the fight card & records for the upcoming event via tapology.com, bout order subject to change further, already changed since recording...

ESPN+ MAIN CARD | SAT. FEB. 18 — 7/4PM ETPT (3 Cares)

11. Main Event - 125lbs: Jéssica Andrade (24-9) vs. Erin Blanchfield (10-1) — At 42:29, 3 Cares (Eugene picks Erin)

10. Co-Main - 205lbs: Zac Pauga (5-1) vs. Jordan Wright (12-4) — At 40:41

9. 265lbs: Josh Parisian (15-5) vs. Jamal Pogues (9-3) — At 39:48

8. 205lbs: William Knight (11-4) vs. Marcin Prachnio (13-7) — At 40:06

ESPN+ PRELIMS | 5/2PM ETPT (3 Cares)

7. 155lbs: Jim Miller (35-16) vs. Alexander Hernandez (13-6) — At 37:14, 3 Cares

6. 135lbs: Lina Länsberg (10-7) vs. Mayra Bueno Silva (9-2-1) — At 34:56

5. 145lbs: Jamall Emmers (18-6) vs. Khusein Askhavov (23-0) — At 32:43

4. 205lbs: Ovince St. Preux (26-16) vs. Philipe Lins (15-5) — At 34:14

3. 155lbs: Nazim Sadykhov (7-1) vs. Evan Elder (7-1) — At 36:43

2. 170lbs: AJ Fletcher (9-2) vs. Themba Gorimbo (10-3) — At 33:21

1. 125lbs: Juancamilo Ronderos (4-1) vs. Clayton Carpenter (6-0) — At 35:36

At 31:25 — UFC Vegas 69 Cancelled & Fizzled Bouts Reviewed

Be sure to follow John on twitter @heynottheface, you can catch Stephie @CrooklynMMA, and twice a week she's on @LevelChangePod. Meanwhile, Eugene is @MrSleep3 on instagram.

