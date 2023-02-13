Alexander Volkanovski delivers numbers, but falls short on scorecards - UFC 284 Stats Review

Before UFC 284, the most strikes anyone landed against Islam Makhachev in a UFC fight was Charles Oliveira with 19. Alexander Volkanovski, the reigning UFC featherweight champion, outstruck Makhachev, the UFC lightweight titleholder, 70 significant strikes to 57. Despite landing more significant strikes than Makhachev on Saturday night, Volkanovski fell short on the judge’s scorecards, losing out on his chance to become a two-division UFC champion.

In the co-main event, Yair Rodriguez’s aggressive striking and fearless offense helped him to overwhelm — and eventually submit — Josh Emmett to claim the interim UFC featherweight title.

Also on the main card, a possible star in the making for the Australian market, Jack Della Maddalena, ran over Randy Brown to extend his streak of UFC first-round finishes to four straight.

Total Fights: 13

Unanimous Decisions: 5

Split Decisions: 1

Majority Draw: 1

KOs/TKOs: 2

Submissions: 4

Fights by Weight Division

Heavyweight: 1

Light heavyweight: 2

Welterweight: 1

Lightweight: 3

Featherweight: 4

Flyweight: 1

Women’s strawweight: 1

Volk is coming back and will be better than ever!



Nothing but class from @AlexVolkanovski after our #UFC284 main event pic.twitter.com/NxYozXJ333 — UFC (@ufc) February 12, 2023

Total Knockdowns Landed: 6

Total Submission Attempts: 10

Total Reversals: 4

Total Significant Strikes Attempted: 2,121

Total Significant Strikes Landed: 1.067

Total Significant Head Strikes Attempted: 1,555

Total Significant Head Strikes Landed: 624

Total Significant Body Strikes Attempted: 326

Total Significant Body Strikes Landed: 238

Total Significant Leg Strikes Attempted: 240

Total Significant Leg Strikes Landed: 205

Total Significant Distance Strikes Attempted: 1,874

Total Significant Distance Strikes Landed: 876

Total Significant Clinch Strikes Attempted: 151

Total Significant Clinch Strikes Landed: 107

Total Significant Ground Strikes Attempted: 96

Total Significant Ground Strikes Landed: 75

Despite accomplishing the biggest achievement of his career, @PanteraUFC doesn't want to detract from tonight's main event. All class. #UFC284 pic.twitter.com/S4ejMza1wp — UFC (@ufc) February 12, 2023

Total Strikes Attempted: 2,649

Total Strikes Landed: 1,528

Total Takedowns Attempted: 66

Total Takedowns Landed: 24

That makes it 4-0 in the UFC, ALL FINISHES for Jack Della Maddalena #UFC284 pic.twitter.com/jODHStIHV0 — UFC (@ufc) February 12, 2023

Shortest Three-Round Fight: Kleydson Rodrigues TKOs Shannon Ross at 0:59 of Round 1 via punches to body at distance.

Latest Finish in a Three-Round Fight: Joshua Culibao submits Melsik Baghdasaryan at 2:02 of Round 2 via rear-naked choke.

Most Takedowns Landed: Jimmy Crute lands six of 12 takedown attempts on Alonzo Menifield.

Most Submission Attempts: Jimmy Crute three submission attempts against Alonzo Menifield.

Most Knockdowns Landed: Alonzo Menifield. scores two knockdown on Jimmy Crute.

Most Significant Strikes Landed in a Three-Round Fight: Blake Bilder lands 111 of 190 significant strike attempts against Shane Young.

JUSTIN TAFA IS BAAAAAAD MAN @Justin_Tafa with the knockout in one minute! #UFC284 pic.twitter.com/oKbVGQKfvT — UFC (@ufc) February 12, 2023

Stats via UFC Stats