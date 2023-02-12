Bryce Mitchell to meet Jonathan Pearce at UFC 288

Following the first loss of his MMA career, Bryce Mitchell will be looking to get back to his winning ways in May.

Mitchell (15-1, 6-1 UFC) will meet Jonathan Pearce (14-4, 6-1 UFC) in a featherweight bout at UFC 288. BRKRZ broke the news on Instagram.

Mitchell, who had won his first six UFC fights, was stopped for the first time last September when Ilia Topuria submitted him in the second round of their UFC 282 fight. Pearce is currently on a five-fight winning streak, with the last one coming via dominating decision over Darren Elkins in December. His only UFC loss to date came at the hands of Joe Lauzon back in 2019.

Mitchell is currently ranked in the 11 spot at 145 pounds in the official UFC rankings. Pearce is currently unranked.

UFC 288 will goes down in a location to be determined on May 6th. The only other big fight signed for the card thus far comes at lightweight, with former champ Charles Oliveira taking on Beneil Dariush.