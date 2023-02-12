Islam Makhachev argues why he is top pound-for-pound fighter even if Jon Jones beats Ciryl Gane

Former longtime UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones will finally make his heavyweight debut at UFC 285 when he faces Ciryl Gane for the vacant heavyweight title. And if he comes out victorious and wins a second world title, his ‘GOAT’ status becomes undeniable according to UFC president Dana White.

“If he can come in and beat Ciryl Gane, I said this when I talked to you guys last time. Nobody can deny that Jon Jones is the greatest of all time,” White said in a recent media scrum.

“He wins this fight, there’s no more talk, there’s no more debate. It is what it is.”

Lightweight champ Islam Makhachev will likely ascend to the top of the pound-for-pound rankings this week after his UFC 284 win over Alexander Volkanovki, who held the said spot before Saturday night. And even if Jones does beat Gane, he still believes he is the rightful holder of the top spot and the “best fighter” tag.

During the UFC 284 media scrum, he explained why.

“Jon Jones is a great fighter, of course. He’s the best, but last time he won, like, split decision or he have always hard fight. But I don’t think after this fight, he’s gonna be best,” he told reporters.

“Why I am best right now because I beat best fighter in the world. That’s why I think I more deserve this and if somebody want to be best, I’m ready.”

Jones and Gane will headline UFC 285, which takes place on March 4th.