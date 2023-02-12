 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

UFC 284: ‘Makhachev vs Volkanovski’ & ‘Rodriguez vs Emmett’ | 6th Round Post-Fight Show

Zane Simon & Eddie Mercado are here to breakdown this Weekend’s, February 11th/12th, UFC 284: ‘Islam Makhachev vs. Alexander Volkanovski’ & ‘Yair Rodriguez vs. Josh Emmett’ PPV event. The guys will have hot takes, possible next fights, as well as reactions to the overall event.

By June M. Williams
Podcast owned, operated and recorded by: Zane Simon & Eddie Mercado | BE Presents Podcast Producer: Stephie Haynes & Videography/Post-Production & Distribution: June M. Williams
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Bloody Elbow fight expert, Zane Simon & his co-hort Eddie Mercado recorded for you on Sat/Sun, February 11th/12th, 2023, with a breakdown of the UFC 284: ‘Islam Makhachev vs. Alexander Volkanovski’ & ‘Yair Rodriguez vs Josh Emmett’ Dual Title Fight event — a 13-bout card, from the RAC Arena in Perth, Western Australia.

The guys have hot takes, possible next fights, as well as reactions to the overall event in the player above, or they can be caught on our Bloody Elbow Presents YouTube Channel or any platform in our BE Presents Podcast Network. Plus now, you can show your love and support the efforts of our Podcast team by becoming a devoted degenerate patron at our 6th Round/Vivi Patreon!

For all the results, reactions and a plethora of details about the main card, and plenty of tidbits about all the prelims, be sure to hit play on the show to hear what our fight experts have to say!

6th Rd, 6th Round Post-Fight Show, UFC Post fight show, UFC Podcast, MMA Podcast, UFC Results, UFC Reactions, UFC Analysis, UFC Possible Next Fights, UFC Hosts, Zane Simon, Eddie Mercado June M. Williams

Be sure to follow Zane - @TheZaneSimon & Eddie - @TheEddieMercado; and follow @BloodyElbow on twitter as well, for all the latest in MMA happenings. Plus now, you can show your love and support the efforts of our Podcast team by becoming a devoted degenerate patron at our 6th Round/MMA Vivi Patreon!

If you enjoy our variety of shows, please give us a shout out in the comments here on Bloody Elbow, and give us a “like”, share & subscribe on your BE Presents Podcast platform of choice: YouTube, SoundCloud, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music, Audible, iHeartRadio, Spotify, Stitcher, TuneIn, OverCast, PocketCasts, Castro, Castbox, Player FM, Podcast Republic. Follow your favorite ‘Bloody Elbow Presents’ hosts on your preferred apps, such as: Downcast, PodCruncher, iCatcher!, Castaway 2, BeyondPod (Android), & more in the App Store! For previous episodes, check out our playlists on any of our BE Presents channels.

In This Stream

UFC 284: ‘Makhachev vs. Volkanovski’ previews, predictions, coverage, odds, more

View all 41 stories

Get the latest gear

More From Bloody Elbow

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Bloody Elbow Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your MMA and UFC news from Bloody Elbow