Nate Diaz rips Islam Makhachev’s decision win at UFC 284, champ responds

UFC 284’s headliner between Islam Makhachev and Alexander Volkanovski was a back-and-forth battle, with both men showcasing a bit of what they’ve got outside of the skills that they’re known for. But in the end, it was Makhachev who got the judges’ nod with a unanimous decision to mark his first successful title defense.

Many, however, didn’t see it that way. A few fighters who saw what happened leaned more on a Volkanovski win. But the most high-profile of them all was former UFC superstar Nate Diaz, who gave his props to the featherweight champ while dissing Makhachev’s win.

Yeah right Islam got his asss whooped — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) February 12, 2023

Makhachev was made aware of it during the post-fight scrum, and this is what he had to say.

“Honestly, I don’t want to talk about this guy. He’s a… I don’t know what he say. Maybe he smoke something and watch the fight,” he said with a laugh.

Given how much of a back-and-forth fight it was, both Makhachev and Volkanovski have already agreed on a possible rematch.