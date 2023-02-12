 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Nate Diaz rips Islam Makhachev’s decision win at UFC 284, champ responds

Nate Diaz had something to say about Islam Makhachev’s UFC 284 win, to which the champ had a response to.

UFC 284’s headliner between Islam Makhachev and Alexander Volkanovski was a back-and-forth battle, with both men showcasing a bit of what they’ve got outside of the skills that they’re known for. But in the end, it was Makhachev who got the judges’ nod with a unanimous decision to mark his first successful title defense.

Many, however, didn’t see it that way. A few fighters who saw what happened leaned more on a Volkanovski win. But the most high-profile of them all was former UFC superstar Nate Diaz, who gave his props to the featherweight champ while dissing Makhachev’s win.

Makhachev was made aware of it during the post-fight scrum, and this is what he had to say.

“Honestly, I don’t want to talk about this guy. He’s a… I don’t know what he say. Maybe he smoke something and watch the fight,” he said with a laugh.

Given how much of a back-and-forth fight it was, both Makhachev and Volkanovski have already agreed on a possible rematch.

