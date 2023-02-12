Islam Makhachev and Alexander Volkanovski both open to rematch after thrilling UFC 284 bout

UFC champions Islam Makhachev and Alexander Volkanovski went through a five-round wringer on Saturday night at UFC 284. After the dust settled, it was Makhachev who kept the 155-pound belt around his waist via unanimous decision.

But given how the result has drawn mixed reactions with some people thinking that Volkanovski was the rightful winner, talks of a possible rematch have begun to surface. Even the two men involved already agreed on part two during separate interviews with Niko Pajarillo of Fox Sports Australia.

“Why not? Let’s go. If (the UFC) want, let’s go. I’m ready,” said Makhachev, while acknowledging Volkanovski as the toughest opponent he’s ever faced.

For Volkanvoski’s part, he wants the rematch sooner than later.

“Rematch? Let’s do it. Done. No doubt, rematch it is. Immediately,” he said, as he believes he’d won three rounds to two.

Just watched the fight, I definitely think I won 2,3 and 5. Surprised I didn’t get my hand raised! Let’s do the rematch, anywhere, anytime! — Alex Volkanovski (@alexvolkanovski) February 12, 2023

As the featherweight champion, Volkanovski already has a title defense set against Yair Rodriguez, who won the interim belt at the co-main event against Josh Emmett.