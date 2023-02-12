Pros and Cons from UFC 284: Makhachev vs Volkanovski

The champion vs champion, number 1 vs number 2 pound-for-pound super-fight actually delivered at UFC 284.

Islam Makhachev and Alexander Volkanovski put on a highly technical, and back-and-forth affair over 25 minutes, with both champions each having great moments. In the end, the lightweight champion in Makhachev was tested and forced to show layers to his game we previously didn’t see, but he did manage to keep his belt.

In the co-main event, Yair Rodriguez showcased his sharp kicks, but also an improved guard game to win the interim featherweight title.

Below, we analyze the pros and cons of each of the key bouts, with a quick twitter thread that’s short and fitting for people’s social media era attention spans:

LOOKBOONMEE SUBS REED



PROS: Loma has a beautiful clinch and Muay Thai game, but she showed other facets to her game here. Taking on a fellow striker, Lookboonmee showcased grappling improvements from working with the Hickman bros and got her first sub in the UFC.



CONS: None! — Bloody Elbow (@BloodyElbow) February 12, 2023

CRUTE & MENIFIELD - DRAW



PROS: WILD fight. Big heart from Crute



CONS: Terrible Fight IQ repeatedly making Crute recover. He gassed, but Crute was in worse shape, should’ve kept it standing. Fence grab cost a point too. Bad decision over bad decision went from sure win to a draw — Bloody Elbow (@BloodyElbow) February 12, 2023

TAFA KO’s PORTER EARLY



PROS: Porter reached, and Tafa had a beautiful step back counter KO that put him out QUICK. Nice win in his home country, and has back to back KO wins now.



CONS: It was a one minute KO, so none! — Bloody Elbow (@BloodyElbow) February 12, 2023

DELLA MADDALENA SUBS BROWN



PROS: Della Maddalena is living up to the hype. He remained patient, pressured, and then face planted the taller and longer Brown by the fence. Top contender next, hopefully.



CONS: Nada! — Bloody Elbow (@BloodyElbow) February 12, 2023

RODRIGUEZ WINS INTERIM BELT



PROS: Beautiful performance from Yair, who won from everywhere. SHARP body kicks folded him, elbows from bottom & a triangle finish. Survived a big shot too



CONS: Fake belt, but at least Yair gets a better contract. Uhm, Cruz? https://t.co/6ouuo7tZ3D — Bloody Elbow (@BloodyElbow) February 12, 2023

ISLAM DECISIONS VOLK



PROS: Amazing, very technical, very close fight. We saw more layers to Islam's game. Volk deserves all the props, ended strong.



CONS: He won, but Islam willingly played with fire, ignoring Father's Plan and letting Volk play his game https://t.co/ArAEofx6sS — Bloody Elbow (@BloodyElbow) February 12, 2023

#UFC284 OVERALL



PROS: Great fights, nasty finishes, wild crowd. Rare to have a true champ vs champ super-fight, but it lived up to expectations. PPV card delivered too!



CONS: Not much, but seems like Power Slap was promoted more than what should've been a milestone UFC event — Bloody Elbow (@BloodyElbow) February 12, 2023

