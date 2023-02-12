 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Pros and Cons from UFC 284: Makhachev vs Volkanovski

This is UFC 284 in a few short tweets.

By Anton Tabuena
/ new
Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

The champion vs champion, number 1 vs number 2 pound-for-pound super-fight actually delivered at UFC 284.

Islam Makhachev and Alexander Volkanovski put on a highly technical, and back-and-forth affair over 25 minutes, with both champions each having great moments. In the end, the lightweight champion in Makhachev was tested and forced to show layers to his game we previously didn’t see, but he did manage to keep his belt.

In the co-main event, Yair Rodriguez showcased his sharp kicks, but also an improved guard game to win the interim featherweight title.

Below, we analyze the pros and cons of each of the key bouts, with a quick twitter thread that’s short and fitting for people’s social media era attention spans:

And that’s about it. For more social media musings, follow me on twitter over at @antontabuena, and of course you should do that for Bloody Elbow’s official twitter account as well.

About the author: Anton Tabuena is the Managing Editor for Bloody Elbow. He’s been covering MMA and combat sports since 2009, and has also fought in MMA, Muay Thai and kickboxing. (full bio)

In This Stream

UFC 284: ‘Makhachev vs. Volkanovski’ previews, predictions, coverage, odds, more

View all 38 stories

Get the latest gear

More From Bloody Elbow

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Bloody Elbow Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your MMA and UFC news from Bloody Elbow