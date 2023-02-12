Former UFC champion Jens Pulver to be inducted into Hall of Fame; watch his live reaction

Jens Pulver, the UFC’s very first lightweight champion, will join this year’s Hall of Fame class. “Li’l Evil’s” induction was announced during Saturday’s UFC 283 broadcast.

Pulver, now 48, held several stints in the UFC, beginning in UFC 22 in 1999. He won the organization’s inaugural 155-pound title against Caol Uno at UFC 30 in 2001. He also fought fellow legend B.J. Penn, whom he coached against in the fifth season of the Ultimate Fighter. Penn and Pulver hold one win apiece over each other.

“Jens Pulver is a pioneer of the sport who was not only the first lightweight champion in UFC history, but someone who delivered some of the sport’s most memorable moments,” said UFC President Dana White (via UFC.com).

“No one will ever forget his knockout of John Lewis or his win over BJ Penn in their first fight, and his fight against Urijah Faber in 2008 was the biggest fight in WEC history at the time.

“Jens could do it all in the Octagon, and it will be an honor to induct him into the UFC Hall of Fame this summer.”

Pulver couldn’t hold back his emotions upon hearing the news.

After his loss to Penn, Pulver fought in other organizations like the now-defunct WEC and ONE Championship. He last saw action in 2013 and ended his career with a record of 27-19-1.