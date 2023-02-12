‘Islam got his ass whooped’ - Pros react to Makhachev’s win vs. Volkanovski at UFC 284

In a close and entertaining fight, Alexander Volkanovski came up short in his attempt to become a double champion in the UFC. After five rounds, lightweight champion Islam Makhachev kept his belt via unanimous decision.

On Twitter, not all pro fighters agreed with the result.

I am really interested to see how strong volk is compared to Islam… he says he’s strong and I’ve seen it but not with someone the caliber of Islam! HERE. WE. GO. #UFC284 — Wonderboy (@WonderboyMMA) February 12, 2023

Honestly I didn’t think Volkanovski had a real chance until I saw him square of with Makhachev in the octagon. — The Thugjitsu Master (@thugjitsumaster) February 12, 2023

I swear most fighters have no idea how to actually fight in the clinch these days. — Jon Fitch ‍☠️ (@jonfitchdotnet) February 12, 2023

Volk is looking great so far. What a fight — LERONE MURPHY (@LeroneMurphy) February 12, 2023

This is a beautiful war #UFC284 — JIMI MANUWA (@POSTERBOYJM) February 12, 2023

So much technique this is a master piece — Terrance McKinney (@twrecks155) February 12, 2023

I like the calmness of Islam. — Aleksandar Rakic (@rakic_ufc) February 12, 2023

You call out the little guy. The little guy might kick ya ass — C H T O V E R A (@chitoveraUFC) February 12, 2023

I have a hard time believing that khabib would struggle this much ‍♂️ — Nate Maness (@MayhemManess1) February 12, 2023

Islam seems tired — Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) February 12, 2023

What a BIG round for Bulkanovski! The highest of levels and that right hand that dropped Islam was perfectly timed. I still think Islam wins this but what a fight! #UFC284 — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) February 12, 2023

Volk is the cardio king — Mike Thomas Brown (@mikebrownmma) February 12, 2023

Alex Volkanovski is HIM!!!! WOWWWWWWW #UFC284 — Megan Anderson (@MeganAnderson) February 12, 2023

Volk!!! Beat his ass — Jeremy Stephens (@LiLHeathenMMA) February 12, 2023

They did VOLK dirty! #UFC284 great fight but wrong decision — Sam Alvey (@smilensam) February 12, 2023

Wow — Kevin Lee MTP (@MoTownPhenom) February 12, 2023

That was an incredible fight wow. Happy Islam kept the belt but holy shit Volk is better than I thought and I already knew he was a certified killer — Deron Winn (@DeronWinn) February 12, 2023

So mad I can’t be in front of a tv to see this right now. Just looking at tweets. Sounds an awesome main event . — Chris Weidman (@chrisweidman) February 12, 2023

That’s absolute dog shit!! Everyone knows @alexvolkanovski won!! — Bec Rodriguez (@RowdyBec) February 12, 2023

Yeah right Islam got his asss whooped — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) February 12, 2023

Even though Islam Makhachev won, NO ONE has been able to do what Alex did against him in this fight!!



Alex has got the Dawgg in him, and he for sure was strong enough to hang at 155lb #UFC284 — Megan Anderson (@MeganAnderson) February 12, 2023

Respect @MAKHACHEVMMA @alexvolkanovski



That was one of the most competitive fights in the history of the sport #UFC284 — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) February 12, 2023

Volk deserves a rematch if he wants it. Have a great night everybody! See you on @anikflorianpod there’s much to talk about. That was a brilliant superfight. — Kenny Florian (@kennyflorian) February 12, 2023