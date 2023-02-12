‘Islam got his ass whooped’ - Pros react to Makhachev’s win vs. Volkanovski at UFC 284

In a close and entertaining fight, Alexander Volkanovski came up short in his attempt to become a double champion in the UFC. After five rounds, lightweight champion Islam Makhachev kept his belt via unanimous decision.
On Twitter, not all pro fighters agreed with the result.
I am really interested to see how strong volk is compared to Islam… he says he’s strong and I’ve seen it but not with someone the caliber of Islam! HERE. WE. GO. #UFC284— Wonderboy (@WonderboyMMA) February 12, 2023
Honestly I didn’t think Volkanovski had a real chance until I saw him square of with Makhachev in the octagon.— The Thugjitsu Master (@thugjitsumaster) February 12, 2023
I swear most fighters have no idea how to actually fight in the clinch these days.— Jon Fitch ☠️ (@jonfitchdotnet) February 12, 2023
Volk is looking great so far. What a fight— LERONE MURPHY (@LeroneMurphy) February 12, 2023
This is a beautiful war #UFC284— JIMI MANUWA (@POSTERBOYJM) February 12, 2023
So much technique this is a master piece— Terrance McKinney (@twrecks155) February 12, 2023
I like the calmness of Islam.— Aleksandar Rakic (@rakic_ufc) February 12, 2023
You call out the little guy. The little guy might kick ya ass— C H T O V E R A (@chitoveraUFC) February 12, 2023
I have a hard time believing that khabib would struggle this much ♂️— Nate Maness (@MayhemManess1) February 12, 2023
Wow @alexvolkanovski great fight. I didn't expect that. #UFC284— Merab “The Machine” Dvalishvili (@MerabDvalishvil) February 12, 2023
Islam seems tired— Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) February 12, 2023
What a BIG round for Bulkanovski! The highest of levels and that right hand that dropped Islam was perfectly timed. I still think Islam wins this but what a fight! #UFC284— Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) February 12, 2023
Volk is the cardio king— Mike Thomas Brown (@mikebrownmma) February 12, 2023
Heroic effort. Respect to the champ. @alexvolkanovski #UFC284— Andre Fili (@TouchyFili) February 12, 2023
Alex Volkanovski is HIM!!!! WOWWWWWWW #UFC284— Megan Anderson (@MeganAnderson) February 12, 2023
Volk!!! Beat his ass— Jeremy Stephens (@LiLHeathenMMA) February 12, 2023
Volk is the new GOAT @ufc #UFC284— Charles Rosa (@CharlesRosaMMA) February 12, 2023
They did VOLK dirty! #UFC284 great fight but wrong decision— Sam Alvey (@smilensam) February 12, 2023
Wow— Kevin Lee MTP (@MoTownPhenom) February 12, 2023
That was an incredible fight wow. Happy Islam kept the belt but holy shit Volk is better than I thought and I already knew he was a certified killer— Deron Winn (@DeronWinn) February 12, 2023
So mad I can’t be in front of a tv to see this right now. Just looking at tweets. Sounds an awesome main event .— Chris Weidman (@chrisweidman) February 12, 2023
That’s absolute dog shit!! Everyone knows @alexvolkanovski won!!— Bec Rodriguez (@RowdyBec) February 12, 2023
Yeah right Islam got his asss whooped— Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) February 12, 2023
Even though Islam Makhachev won, NO ONE has been able to do what Alex did against him in this fight!!— Megan Anderson (@MeganAnderson) February 12, 2023
Alex has got the Dawgg in him, and he for sure was strong enough to hang at 155lb #UFC284
Respect @MAKHACHEVMMA @alexvolkanovski— Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) February 12, 2023
That was one of the most competitive fights in the history of the sport #UFC284
Volk deserves a rematch if he wants it. Have a great night everybody! See you on @anikflorianpod there’s much to talk about. That was a brilliant superfight.— Kenny Florian (@kennyflorian) February 12, 2023
What a great main event between two warriors! Amazing fight! #UFC284— The Golden Boy (@edmenshahbazyan) February 12, 2023
Loading comments...