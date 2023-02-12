 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

‘Australia has a star’ - Pros react to Della Maddalena’s sub of Randy Brown at UFC 284

Jack Della Maddalena finished Randy Brown at UFC 284. On Twitter, pro fighters reacted to the finish.

By Lucas Rezende
Jack Della Maddalena finished Randy Brown at UFC 284.
Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

In his fourth first round finish in the Octagon, Jack Della Maddalena made quick work of Randy Brown at UFC 284. This time around, though, the Australian did not secure the win with strikes, but with a rear-naked choke, making it his first submission win in the UFC. On Twitter, pro fighters reacted to the match.

