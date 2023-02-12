‘Australia has a star’ - Pros react to Della Maddalena’s sub of Randy Brown at UFC 284

In his fourth first round finish in the Octagon, Jack Della Maddalena made quick work of Randy Brown at UFC 284. This time around, though, the Australian did not secure the win with strikes, but with a rear-naked choke, making it his first submission win in the UFC. On Twitter, pro fighters reacted to the match.

Jack is sharp. — C H T O V E R A (@chitoveraUFC) February 12, 2023

Dang can’t play with ur hands down in the danger zone — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) February 12, 2023

This dude right here… damn — Paul Felder (@felderpaul) February 12, 2023

Jackkkkkk della fuck yeah!!! — C H T O V E R A (@chitoveraUFC) February 12, 2023

Damn — Terrance McKinney (@twrecks155) February 12, 2023

Smoked him, the next big thing. JDM is a force #UFC284 — Casey Oneill (@kingcaseymma) February 12, 2023

Get cute against JDM and you get slept. Gotta respect someone like him at all times. Australia has a star in Jack Della Maddalena! — Kenny Florian (@kennyflorian) February 12, 2023

Dang there goes my picks. Still a better night than usual tho. That dudes got some power, only took one punch getting through. — Angela Hill (@AngieOverkill) February 12, 2023