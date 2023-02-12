UFC 284: Makhachev vs Volkanovski results and post-fight analysis

This was top pound-for-pound number 1 vs number 2, and it really ended up looking that way. Islam Makhachev and Alexander Volkanovski went back and forth in a highly competitive and very technical affair.

Volkanovski looked sharper, faster, and had more layers to his striking game early, with Makhachev clearly having a power advantage after wobbling him with short shots. That wasn’t really the complete story of the fight though, as Volkanovski managed to hurt him multiple times on the feet as well, and by the latter rounds, Makhachev also showed beautiful reads with counter strikes and reactive takedowns in a truly high level affair.

Whether or not Makhachev did it to make a statement, the lightweight champion willingly veered away from “Father’s Plan” and decided to play Volkanovski’s game on the feet for long stretches. It may not have been the best idea, but he did well enough and it made for a close and entertaining contest.

Volkanovski showed the tremendous Fight IQ he’s been known for, and even came up big to win the fifth round, but in the end it wasn’t enough. He was able to scramble and impressively avoid damage on the ground, but he did lose key rounds to those grappling exchanges.

The fight had such big ramifications, and while it didn’t seem to get marketed enough to a wide casual audience, the fight truly delivered.

Makhachev was pushed and he showcased real layers of his game that we didn’t see before. He answered a lot of people’s questions on just how good his overall game is, and in my opinion, Makhachev passed a real test with flying colors.

On the other hand, Volkanovski once again displayed why he deserves his top spot in the pound-for-pound list. He came up short, but Volkanovski didn’t look out of place at 155 lbs, and I would have a hard time picking against him against most lightweights.

Next up for him though, will probably be Yair Rodriguez.