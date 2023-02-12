UFC Vegas 69 gets new main event, former champ Jéssica Andrade steps in for quick turnaround

We have a new headliner for UFC Vegas 69.

During the broadcast of UFC 284 on Saturday, UFC play-by-play announcer Jon Anik revealed that Taila Santos was out of her fight against Erin Blanchfield. The promotion has found a short-notice replacement for Blanchfield, who is now sharing the Octagon with Jéssica Andrade.

“Erin Blanchfield was to face Taila Santos in the main event,” said Anik. “Santos is out and in steps the former strawweight champion and likely future Hall of Famer Jéssica Andrade. She just competed in Brazil [and] won against Lauren Murphy. Jéssica Andrade obviously is a factor in multiple divisions. Stepping up and rescuing the UFC here and fighting the credentialed and highly touted Erin Blanchfield.”

Guilherme Cruz of MMA Fighting reported that Santos withdrew from the fight because two of her cornermen, including her husband, had their visas into the United States denied repeatedly. There was no word on when she can expect to return.

As aforementioned, Andrade was previously in action this past January at UFC 283, where she dominated Lauren Murphy en route to a unanimous decision. That was the third consecutive win for ‘Bate Estaca,’ who also earned finishes of Cynthia Calvillo and Amanda Lemos at UFC 266 and UFC Vegas 52, respectively.

Blanchfield has stayed perfect since joining the UFC, going 4-0 in her first four appearances. ‘Cold Blooded’ scored her most impressive win thus far against Molly McCann — a first-round kimura — at UFC 281 this past November.

UFC Vegas 69 goes down on Saturday, February 18, at the UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada.