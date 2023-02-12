UFC 284 highlight videos: Islam Makhachev holds off Alexander Volkanovski to retain title

The top of the UFC 284 billing witnessed Islam Makhachev successfully defend his lightweight title with a unanimous decision in a wild fight with the promotion’s featherweight champion, Alexander Volkanovski.

Volkanovski was came to bang, and was first to get going, but Makhachev quickly changed that up by dropping Alexander to one knee in an exchange. From there, Islam started to grapple, and took the back for the rest of the opening round. The second round was where Makhachev landed another huge left hand that sent Volkanovski stumbling. The third round was quite competitive on the feet, in what could have very easily been a swing round. The fourth round was weird, because Makhachev had the backpack for most of it, but Volkanovski landed a ton of small punches from the position. Then Volkanovski went for it in the final round. He dropped Makhachev in the pocket, and then got on top and pounded away until the bell.

Check out Dayne Fox’s play-by-play of the final round of Islam Makhachev vs. Alexander Volkanovski:

Rd.5-

Another body kick from Makhachev. Volk again enters the pocket, but Makhachev lands a pair of nice counters that pushes Volk back. Makhachev catches Volk with a nice knee, opening a cut over Volk’s eye. Volk recklessly charges in, allowing Makhachev to take him down. Volk gets back to his feet and eventually shrugs off Makhachev against the fence. Volk again charges, only for Makhachev to grab a leg and take him down. Makhachev only has the leg though and Volk eventually pushes him away and gets back up. Volk continues to push the action, almost secures a takedown of his own. Volk catches Makhachev with a right hand on a takedown attempt. Makhachev rolls to his back, putting Volk in his guard. Makhachev doing everything he can to wrap him up to mitigate the damage. Volk lands a few good punches. Another close round. So many close rounds make this impossible to predict. 10-9 Volkanovski, 49-46 Makhachev overall

Islam Makhachev def. Alexander Volkanovski via unanimous decision (48-47 x2, 49-46)

