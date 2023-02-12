UFC 284 highlight videos: Yair Rodriguez triangles Josh Emmett, wins interim title

The UFC 284 co-main event crowned an interim featherweight champion when Yair Rodriguez submitted Josh Emmett with a triangle choke in the second round.

This whole fight was pretty fun. Rodriguez stung Emmett early on with a kick to the liver but Josh started to wing his heavy hands. The action continued into the second round, and just as Emmett was finding a home for his heat, Rodriguez went right back at him with a blitz of body kicks. Rodriguez also wobbled Emmett with a slick step in elbow, which is what caused Emmett to go to his grappling. Josh got on top but Yair had a smooth triangle choke up his sleeve to get the tap and win the interim title.

Check out Dayne Fox’s play-by-play of Yair Rodriguez stopping Josh Emmett:

Rd.2-

It takes a while before the engage again, but Emmett lands a HARD hook when the finally do. Rodriguez counters with a HARD body kick of his own. Some ducking and dodging of one another’s strikes, but Rodriguez does get some kicks in there. Emmett pushes the action to the cage briefly. Rodriguez lands a head kick, but Emmett is unphased. Rodriguez lands a short elbow that does seem to hurt Emmett, but he recovers quick. Emmett is back to stalking Rodriguez, but can’t land anything. Rodriguez reverses the roles and lands a flying knee to the neck of Emmett. Emmett catches him in the air and takes him down. Emmett struggling to land punches in Rodriguez’s guard. Emmett stacks Rodriguez, but Rodriguez is threatening with an armbar. Emmett avoids that, but not the triangle. Rodriguez sinks it in deeper and Emmett is forced to tap. We have a new interim featherweight champion.

Yair Rodriguez def. Josh Emmett via submission (triangle choke) at 4:19 of RD2

