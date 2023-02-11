‘Handsome and nasty’ - Pros react to Yair Rodriguez’s sub of Emmett at UFC 284

Yair Rodriguez is the new UFC interim featherweight champion.

In an impressive outing, ‘Pantera’ picked apart Josh Emmett with different strikes and ultimately finished the fight with a triangle choke in the second round.

On Twitter, pro fighters reacted to the performance.

This is about to be violent — Terrance McKinney (@twrecks155) February 12, 2023

I think kick punch combo yair throws at the same time will hurt Emmett — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) February 12, 2023

Great first round. On the edge of my seat!!! #UFC284 — Wonderboy (@WonderboyMMA) February 12, 2023

Yair is eating him alive , he looks amazing tonight #ufc284 — Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) February 12, 2023

"Put da quick hands on his face bruh" Brilliant......... Inspirational.... Just wow... The best corner advice I've ever heard... Well other than "twist his dick off" very similar level of MMA knowledge.... — Sean Strickland (@SStricklandMMA) February 12, 2023

This is a fight I love it!! @ufc — Brian Ortega (@BrianTcity) February 12, 2023

Yair is like a walking highlight reel !! Wiked performance!! #UFC284 — JIMI MANUWA (@POSTERBOYJM) February 12, 2023

Such an amazing martial artist!! One of the most diverse fighters I’ve ever seen! Congrats @panteraufc #UFC284 — Wonderboy (@WonderboyMMA) February 12, 2023

Daaaaaamn Yair showing his levels! #UFC284 — Angela Hill (@AngieOverkill) February 12, 2023

Yair makes it impossible for his opponents to not absorb damage. So creative, dynamic and down right violent. He is a very special talent. #UFC284 — Michael Chiesa (@MikeMav22) February 12, 2023

Yair’s speed is such a weapon but it’s the triangle from guard that ultimately gets him the finish! Impressive performance from Rodriguez. Non-stop attacks overwhelmed a very tough Emmett. — Kenny Florian (@kennyflorian) February 12, 2023

Elite performance. Welcome to the World Champion club @panteraufc — Anthony Pettis (@Showtimepettis) February 12, 2023

Wow! Beautiful submission finish! Emmett was bringing heat, but the speed of those kicks man! I was saying it before that JE needed a early KO because the speed and variety will cause trouble. #UFC284 — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) February 12, 2023

Wow, absolutely amazing, What a slick triangle. — Jon Fitch ‍☠️ (@jonfitchdotnet) February 12, 2023

I’ll see you soon congrats @ufc — Brian Ortega (@BrianTcity) February 12, 2023

2 Mexican champions in the UFC now! Viva latino-america #UFC284 — Vicente Luque (@VicenteLuqueMMA) February 12, 2023

Solid performance. Very calculated — Paul Felder (@felderpaul) February 12, 2023