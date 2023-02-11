UFC 284: Yair Rodriguez vs. Josh Emmett - live results, highlight videos

Check back in on this post later on to see who won the UFC 284 co-main event, which is going down from the RAC Arena in Perth, Australia.

This post will cover the UFC’s interim featherweight title match between the 14-3-1 Yair Rodriguez, and the 18-2 Josh Emmett. The reason that this is an interim title fight is because the current undisputed champ, Alexander Volkanovski, will be competing for the lightweight belt tonight against Islam Makhachev in the main event.

Say what you want about interim titles, but I do like the fact that these two matches are happening on the same night. It keeps the 145-pound champion in sync with his next challenger, IF that is what Volkanovski wants to do next.

Emmett vs. Rodriguez is such an interesting matchup because they are both quite dangerous on the feet, yet in drastically different ways. Yair has all of the flashy tools in his striking shed. There’s almost every kick ever discovered, a slew of unorthodox elbow attacks, tons of spinning shit, not to mention his use of range and his ability to flow one technique into the next. And then there’s Emmett, who truly possesses that one hitter quite. The man generates so much force into his hands, that you can’t afford to ignore anything coming your way. I mean, he did drop Mirsad Bektić with a damn jab.

The early prelims begin at 6:00pm ET/3:00pm, PT, immediately followed by the regular preliminary card. Both broadcasts can be streamed on ESPN+. The PPV main card is slated for 10:00pm ET/7:00pm PT, and can be purchased on ESPN+.

Yair Rodriguez vs. Josh Emmett: Interim Featherweight Title