 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

UFC 284: Islam Makhachev vs. Alexander Volkanovski - live results, highlight videos

Here are the live results and highlights for the UFC 284 main event lightweight title fight between Islam Makhachev and Alexander Volkanovski.

By Eddie Mercado
/ new
Islam Makhachev and Alexander Volkanovski at the UFC 284 ceremonial weigh-ins
Islam Makhachev and Alexander Volkanovski at the UFC 284 ceremonial weigh-ins
Photo by Mike Roach/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Check back in on this post later on to see who won the UFC 284 main event, which is going down from the RAC Arena in Perth, Australia.

This post will cover the marquee matchup of the night that involves Islam Makhachev in his very first title defense against the UFC’s current featherweight champion, Alexander Volkanovski.

There’s a lot of pressure on Makhachev here, while Volkanovski really has nothing to lose. Islam is the much bigger man, and a much better grappler, and a massive betting favorite. So he’s supposed to win — right? Well, this is also his first matchup without Khabib Nurmagomedov in his corner, so it feels like he has a lot to prove here.

What I’m particularly curious to see is how the styles will be clashing here. Volkanovski is predominantly a mobile striker, while Makhachev is known for that stifling Dagestani pressure grappling. Much like the object in my passenger side mirror, this fight is a lot closer than it appears.

The early prelims begin at 6:00pm ET/3:00pm, PT, immediately followed by the regular preliminary card. Both broadcasts can be streamed on ESPN+. The PPV main card is slated for 10:00pm ET/7:00pm PT, and can be purchased on ESPN+.

Islam Makhachev vs. Alexander Volkanovski: Lightweight Title

About the author: Eddie Mercado has covered combat sports since 2015. He covers everything from betting odds to live events and fighter interviews. He holds a 1-0 record in pro MMA and holds a purple belt in Jiu-Jitsu. (full bio)

In This Stream

UFC 284: ‘Makhachev vs. Volkanovski’ previews, predictions, coverage, odds, more

View all 29 stories

Get the latest gear

More From Bloody Elbow

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Bloody Elbow Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your MMA and UFC news from Bloody Elbow