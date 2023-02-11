UFC 284: Islam Makhachev vs. Alexander Volkanovski - live results, highlight videos

Check back in on this post later on to see who won the UFC 284 main event, which is going down from the RAC Arena in Perth, Australia.

This post will cover the marquee matchup of the night that involves Islam Makhachev in his very first title defense against the UFC’s current featherweight champion, Alexander Volkanovski.

There’s a lot of pressure on Makhachev here, while Volkanovski really has nothing to lose. Islam is the much bigger man, and a much better grappler, and a massive betting favorite. So he’s supposed to win — right? Well, this is also his first matchup without Khabib Nurmagomedov in his corner, so it feels like he has a lot to prove here.

What I’m particularly curious to see is how the styles will be clashing here. Volkanovski is predominantly a mobile striker, while Makhachev is known for that stifling Dagestani pressure grappling. Much like the object in my passenger side mirror, this fight is a lot closer than it appears.

The early prelims begin at 6:00pm ET/3:00pm, PT, immediately followed by the regular preliminary card. Both broadcasts can be streamed on ESPN+. The PPV main card is slated for 10:00pm ET/7:00pm PT, and can be purchased on ESPN+.

Islam Makhachev vs. Alexander Volkanovski: Lightweight Title