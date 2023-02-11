UFC 284: Makhachev vs. Volkanovski - main card live results, highlight videos

Stay up to date with what’s happening today with the UFC 284 PPV main card, which is going down from the RAC Arena in Perth, Australia.

This article will focus on the first-three fights on the main card, which will begin with a 205-pound tilt between Australia’s own Jimmy Crute and his American counterpart Alonzo Menifield. After that we move into the heavyweight division, where another Australian in Justin Tafa will tangle with another American in Parker Porter. Last up for this post we will be covering a welterweight match between Perth’s own Jack Della Maddalena, and his toughest test to date, ‘Rude Boy’ Randy Brown.

The early prelims begin at 6:00pm ET/3:00pm, PT, immediately followed by the regular preliminary card. Both broadcasts can be streamed on ESPN+. The PPV main card is slated for 10:00pm ET/7:00pm PT, and can be purchased on ESPN+.

Main card:

Jack Della Maddalena vs. Randy Brown: Welterweight

Justin Tafa vs. Parker Porter: Heavyweight

Jimmy Crute vs. Alonzo Menifield: Light Heavyweight