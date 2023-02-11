UFC 284: Makhachev vs. Volkanovski - preliminary card live results, highlight videos

Stay up to date with what’s happening today with the UFC 284 preliminary card, which is going down from the RAC Arena in Perth, Australia.

The card’s featured prelim will take place in the light heavyweight division when Tyson Pedro collides with Modestas Bukauskas. After four years on the sidelines, Australia’s Pedro returned to action in 2022 to post up back-to-back first round knockouts. For Bukauskas, he was cut from the UFC following a 1-4 stint, but will be returning to the promotion following two Cage Warriors wins to get back on track.

On the Early Prelims, there’s a scrappy strawweight tilt between Muay Thai aficionado, Loma Lookboonmee, and the always game, Elise Reed. I am expecting a fun striking battle here. Not only is the standup where each fighter thrives, but the ground game is what has given both Loma and Elise the most fits thus far in the UFC. Lookboonmee has the best Muay Thai in the UFC, and no that is not up for debate, but Reed has a big right hand that she is more than willing to throw.

The early prelims begin at 6:00pm ET/3:00pm, PT, immediately followed by the regular preliminary card. Both broadcasts can be streamed on ESPN+. The PPV main card is slated for 10:00pm ET/7:00pm PT, and can be purchased on ESPN+.

Prelims:

Tyson Pedro vs. Modestas Bukauskas: Light Heavyweight

Joshua Culibao vs. Melsik Baghdasaryan: Featherweight

Kleydson Rodrigues vs. Shannon Ross: Flyweight

Jamie Mullarkey vs. Francisco Prado: Lightweight

Early prelims:

Jack Jenkins vs. Don Shainis: Featherweight

Loma Lookboonmee vs. Elise Reed: Strawweight

Blake Bilder vs. Shane Young: Featherweight

Zubaira Tukhugov vs. Elves Brenner: Featherweight