Anthony Smith vs Johnny Walker to headline UFC event

UFC has booked a light heavyweight main event between Anthony Smith and Johnny Walker.

Although a location has yet to be revealed, reports from MMA Ideas and MMA Junkie state the the pair of strikers will headline a UFC Fight Night event on May 13.

After a rough stretch of four losses in five fights, Walker has rebounded well and is now on a two-fight winning streak after recently stopping Paul Craig at UFC 283.

Smith, on the other hand, has recovered from a broken ankle suffered seven months ago on his TKO loss to Magomed Ankalaev at UFC 277. Prior to that loss, he was on a three fight winning streak.

Smith is ranked number five in the UFC official light heavyweight rankings, while Walker has climbed to number seven after his recent win. This upcoming bout would mark the eighth UFC main event for the former title challenger in Smith, and the second headliner for Walker.