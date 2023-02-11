Video: Jose Aldo wins boxing debut, says Floyd Mayweather ‘already agreed’ to terms for fight

Friday night in Brazil, Jose Aldo won his professional boxing debut.

The former UFC and WEC champion has always spoken about wanting to make the switch to boxing during his career, and he was finally able to make it happen after retiring from mixed martial arts.

The 36-year-old MMA legend fought at 140 lbs for his debut, beating journeyman Emmanuel Zambrano with a one-sided decision over six rounds. Aldo got a near sweep of the scorecards, with judges giving him 60-54 twice and 59-55 for a unanimous decision victory.

Aldo officially becomes 1-0 in his boxing career, while Zambrano drops to 0-4.

Even fresh off his debut, Aldo already has a couple of fights planned as he continues his boxing journey. Aldo is currently lined up to box former UFC opponent Jeremy Stephens, in Jorge Masvidal’s “Gamebred Boxing 4” event this April.

Interestingly enough, Aldo has also revealed that terms have been “agreed” for an exhibition boxing match with Floyd Mayweather Jr.

“(Mayweather’s) side has already agreed, my side too. We’re now waiting for (the promoters) to get the deal done,” Aldo told MMA Fighting’s Guilherme Cruz. “It might be exhibition on (Mayweather’s) side, but not for me. It’s punch to the face like always. He knows that.”

Mayweather has been active making money on the exhibition circuit after retiring at 50-0. He has had five bouts against the likes of kickboxer Tenshin Nasukawa, MMA fighter Mikuru Asakura, and influencers Logan Paul and Deji Olatunji.

Like all of Mayweather’s inexperienced opponents in this post-retirement tour, Aldo would also likely be overmatched against the boxing legend. Hopefully the former UFC champion just gets a good payday out of it.

Watch highlights from Aldo’s boxing debut held at Shooto Brazil below.

