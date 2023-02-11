 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

UFC 284: Islam Makhachev vs. Alexander Volkanovski live results, play-by-play, analysis

Join us tonight on Bloody Elbow for live results, discussion, and round by round scoring for UFC 284 from the RAC Arena in Perth, Western Australia

By Dayne Fox
Islam Makhachev and Alexander Volkanovski square off at UFC 284.
Photo by Mike Roach/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Today’s card will be headlined by two title fights. In the main event, Islam Makhachev will look to defend his lightweight title against the featherweight champion, Alexander Volkanovski. The co-main will see the featherweight division have an interim champion crowned as Yair Rodriguez clashes with Josh Emmett.

This post will cover the main event between Makhachev and Volkanovski. Makhachev is fresh of claiming the lightweight title over Charles Oliveira in October. Volkanvoski is looking to claim a second title, having previously defended the featherweight title four times. Volkanovski and Makhachev are ranked #1 and #2 in the official UFC P4P rankings, respectively.

UFC 284 is a standard PPV. There are four early prelims on ESPN+ and Fight Pass that will kick off around 6:00pm ET/3:00pm PT. The televised four-fight prelims will air on ESPN+ and big ESPN and will start at 8pm ET/5pm PT. The PPV kicks off at 10pm ET/7pm PT with five fights, and you can order it on ESPN+ PPV.

About the author: Dayne Fox is a contributing writer and analyst for Bloody Elbow. He has been writing about combat sports since 2013 and a member of Bloody Elbow since 2016. Dayne primarily contributes opinion pieces and event coverage. (full bio)

